I’ve been asked a lot if I think the country can be saved and every time my answer is the same: “I don’t know but we have to try.”
If there was a viable secession movement by a large section of the country that believes in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and all the principles that the Founding Fathers built the country on, I would be all for it. I’d love to live in a country that doesn’t kowtow to left-wing extremists, the woke mob, tech oligarchs and race-baiting hucksters. But, as of now, I don’t know of a viable secession movement and I don’t know how to start one.
The good news is that whomever is pulling Joe Biden’s puppet strings (China, Obama, George Soros) has, so far, failed to deliver a death blow to the country. It is undoubtedly their aim, but so far they have only managed a deep flesh wound. One man, West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, has stood strong in his opposition to ending the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, making Washington, D.C., a state and other policies aimed at turning the country into a one-party, socialist, totalitarian regime.
If Manchin stays strong and holds out until the 2022 midterms, it is up to the rest of us to make sure that we take this country back, and take it back for good. If that happens, Manchin should be deemed a national hero for saving the country from his own party. But we still have a long way to go before we throw him a ticker-tape parade. Pray for Sen. Manchin.
If we can make it to 2022, Republicans should have no problem winning back the Senate. With the downward spiral of the country under Biden and his far-left cronies, Republicans should win both houses of Congress, but, of course, the Republican Party showed how inept it was during the 2020 presidential election, so don’t hold your breath.
No matter, assuming that Manchin holds strong and Republicans regain at least one house of Congress, it will be time to really focus on 2024. Make no doubt about it, President Trump is still the uncontested leader of the Republican Party, but I think it is time for him to pass the baton.
Last Sunday, President Donald J. Trump issued the following Father’s Day greeting: “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together.” This wasn’t an off-the-cuff tweet or a quip that he made to a reporter while out golfing. NO. This was an official “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America” and sent via email to millions in an official capacity. In other words, President Trump thought about it before this was launched into the viral world of cyberspace.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I thought it was funny, bizarrely funny but still funny. However, Trump has got to realize that this is the exact type of statement and attitude that caused a lot of sensitive types to lose their minds and vote for Joe Biden, the single worst president in our nation’s history. Statements like this are the root cause of the disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and these kinds of statements, along with massive voter fraud, the China virus and a leftist propaganda media are what put Biden in office.
Look at it this way — if Donald Trump had the personality of Ronald Reagan instead of Donald Trump, he not only would have overcome the fraud, virus and media, but there would have been a movement to add another face to Mount Rushmore. He was that great of a president. And he was needed to expose the D.C. political swamp for what it really is.
Because the nation is heading in such a downward spiral, I think there is an excellent chance that President Trump could regain his rightful place as president in 2024, but, for a number of reasons, I don’t think he should attempt it. First and foremost, Trump will be 78 years old in 2024, which would make him 82 years old by the time the term is finished. I’m not saying that Trump will suffer the same deterioration mentally that Joe Biden has obviously suffered, but age 80 is a time more suited to tying a leader to your fishing line than being the leader of the free world.
The second reason that Trump doesn’t need to run is that he has only one term left to serve. If we get an “America First” president in office, we certainly would want him or her there for eight years, if for no other reason than it will take that long to undo the damage that our current president is doing to both the office and the country.
You can refer to the beginning of this column for the third reason why Trump should pass the baton — Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s a real thing. Some otherwise smart and sane citizens voted for a dementia-riddled, communist sympathizer because of their irrational hatred of Donald Trump. This is true. I know some of them. We don’t want or need the people who actually hate America on our side, but we need every red-blooded, patriotic American to come together if we want to take this country back from the clutches of the radical left that controls the media, Hollywood, Big Tech, the military, our schools, etc. etc. Sadly, I don’t think Donald Trump gives us our best chance to do this.
Although I’m a fan of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who I believe belongs on the next GOP ticket, even if it isn’t in the top spot, everything, including polls and momentum, seem to be pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And I can’t argue against it. DeSantis is Trump without the pompous, bombastic and sometimes off-putting demeanor. DeSantis has a personality that can win over moderates and independents. Even though the Left-wing media will attack him and treat him as unfairly as Trump, you won’t hear of “DeSantis Derangement Syndrome” or “Never-DeSantisizers.”
Gov. DeSantis has put together an impressive track record in Florida, including cleaning up an incredibly corrupt voting system, cracking down on big-tech censorship and being on the leading edge of reopening Florida’s economy during COVID. DeSantis is Trump without the stuff that turns off suburban moms.
In an attempt to save this country from the clutches of left-wing extremism, Donald Trump should pass on his “America First” mantle to a DeSantis/Scott GOP ticket. It is an unbeatable combination that will turn this country back around, as long as there is a country left to turn around.
