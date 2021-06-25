“For still the vision awaits its appointed time; it hastens to the end-it will not lie. If it seems slow, wait for it; it will surely come; it will not delay.” (Habakkuk 2:3)
I’m sure every one of us is guilty of trying to rush God to avoid the waiting period. Yes, after we pray about certain matters, sometimes God will answer immediately but other times we have to wait.
The waiting is definitely not a punishment. He is ALWAYS working “behind the scenes” to give us the best and also prepare us for the best. So many times after I’ve waited for a while, I realize His timing is always best. He’s never early or late.
Friends, sometimes when we ask Him for something, we really don’t need what we asked for. I’m thankful He understands our needs and wants and gives us what’s best for us at the very best time.
“But they that wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
The waiting period is a strengthening period. Its a period that teaches us patience knowing that He knows more than us. It’s a period that teaches us to trust Him no matter how long we have to wait.
The waiting period is a win/win for us.
Here’s the bottom line: God will not forget you. Never. He hasn’t ignored your prayers. Your prayers are very important to Him. He loves you and desires the very best for you.
Knowing this, we shouldn’t “jump the gun” and rush into a decision that we have made on our own. We will regret it for sure.
I encourage you to pray, submit your requests, give Him thanks that He will answer and wait for His answer. Again, it could be immediate but it could also take a while. Thankfully God is patient with us.
“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven..” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)
“Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord.” (Psalm 27:14)
Waiting on God should not be frustrating but instead we should be excited with what He’s going to do.
“The Lord is good to those who wait for Him, to the soul who seeks Him. It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.” (Lamentations 3; 25-26)
I choose to wait on His answer, the best answer. Will you?
