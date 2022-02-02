If you think you are living in some sort of Seinfeldian bizarro world where up is down and left is right, you are not going insane. You are right on the money.
Last week, aging anti-establishment musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell — anyone under 30 is probably asking, “Who?” — threatened to pull their music from popular streaming service Spotify over a podcast they believe is spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
The fact that they are protesting people who are questioning the government is ironic, since it was Young and Mitchell who were front and center in the protest age of the late-1960s and early-1970s, when no one in their circles trusted the government or what it said. Yet now it is anyone who questions what the government is pushing, at least in regard to COVID-19, who is worthy of scorn and cancellation.
Podcaster Joe Rogan, who has the most popular podcast on Spotify, committed the most heinous crime possible — he questions government COVID information and has the gaul to invite guests on his show who similarly question the “party line.” He elicits a conversation with people whose views might go against what is considered “mainstream.”
In response, Spotify removed Young’s music, but then announced that it would be putting a warning label on any podcast that, apparently, does not toe the government’s line. It will offer links to “trusted” sources of information.
What are those? The CDC? That governmental organization has changed its guidance on masks, immunization and boosters more times that most of us change our socks. This weekend, the CDC changed its quarantine guidance — 10 days, five days, 10 days, five days … but trust the science.
Is Dr. Anthony Fauci a trusted source? The same person who changes his talking points depending on what TV station’s camera he is standing before? Fauci also is the one who dismissed — for political reasons, it seems — the theory that the virus escaped a Chinese lab he had a direct link in funding. If we question Fauci publicly, are we subject to some sort of fact-checker sending us to “trusted information”?
Will that come from tech giants — the same people who banned the New York Post from publishing and sharing on social media the explosive charges against Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the gross corruption involving the Bidens? Even when a whistleblower came out on the record with direct knowledge of the workings of the Biden Crime Family, any mention of that corruption was deemed as “misinformation.” Of course, after the walking basement corpse “won” the election, those same outlets that censored any mention of Hunter’s laptop came out to say, “Whoops, we made a mistake. Sorry, it was his laptop.” How many people were put in social-media jail because they tried to share such destructive “misinformation” that some pajama-wearing millennial decided was misinformation?
Should we believe the intelligence apparatus, who had 50 current and former members of the intelligence agencies come out with a letter that said Hunter’s laptop had all the makings of a Russian disinformation campaign? They actually said that. We are supposed to believe them as the arbiters of truth?
How about the national media, especially outlets MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, Washington Post and the three network news organizations that act in concert with each other — can we trust them? Those are the same outlets that, for four years, reported breathlessly, always using anonymous “well-placed” sources, that President Donald Trump was a Russian plant who stole the election from Hillary Clinton.
Many millions of dollars and a special counsel’s investigation later, there was found to be nothing untoward that Trump did with Russia. Not one vote was changed. When that narrative fell flat, here comes another whistleblower saying that information from a phone call with the president of Ukraine was so damning to the security of the nation, it was worthy of an impeachment.
At best, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to help him get to the depths of Hunter Biden’s corruption, which has proved to be 100 percent accurate. But come out against the impeachment and one would be labeled as spreading disinformation and likely sentenced to some sort of social-media jail.
The government and corporate media partners for nearly 13 months have been pushing the narrative that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was a bonafide attempt to overthrow an election and, ultimately, the U.S. government. A hyper-politicized special commission has been wasting time and taxpayer money trying to get at the root cause of what happened. I will do it for 200 bucks — people were hacked off at the treatment of the president over four grueling years, and that frustration boiled over. Anyone who honestly believes that the shaman with the horns and a band of flagpole-wielding protesters could overthrow the government likely still believes Hunter’s laptop was a Russian plant.
And what ever happened to the practice of seeking a second opinion on health matters. Visit one doctor and get a diagnosis that seems off, and what do you do? Get a second opinion.
Not today. There is no room for second opinions — or opinions at all. Anyone who does not toe the party line, follow the narrative being pushed for political purposes or express an opinion that might go against the line is sent packing.
So, now aging rockers who have been irrelevant for decades are making a stand completely antithetical to those views they once held. Believe what the government tells you or they will take their ball and go home.
Adios!
As Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd so poignantly sang in Sweet Home Alabama, “Well I hope Neil Young will remember … A Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.”
