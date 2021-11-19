After George Floyd was murdered by rogue police officer Derek Chauvin, there was universal condemnation of the crime from all sides, including in this very column. The act was caught on video for all the world to see. For some reason only Chauvin knows, he decided to take another man’s life by kneeling on the victim’s neck, in spite of pleas from Floyd and bystanders telling him that he was, indeed, killing the man.
Conservatives and liberals, Fox News and MSNBC, Sean Hannity and Don Lemon could all agree that this heinous act deserved to be treated as murder and that Chauvin deserved the harshest of punishment, and that is what he got. It was simple, common-sense justice that had nothing to do with one’s politics. It simply had to do with what’s right and what is wrong. It was TRUTH ... something we should always embrace. Right?
Now juxtapose that reaction to what has happened in the case of then 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. This is another situation that was also captured on video for all the world to see, yet based on the reactions of the left-wing mob led by MSNBC, CNN and people like the King of Idiots Lebron James and Queen of Dunces Joy Behar, you would think there are two different versions of the video evidence floating around out there.
For those of you who have been living in a cave, video of the incident that took place during the riots in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020, clearly shows Kyle Rittenhouse being chased down a street until he falls. After he falls, one rioter tries to kick him in the head while another tries to smash his head in with a skateboard.
A third perpetrator actually admitted on the stand that he pointed a loaded gun at Rittenhouse’s head. Just as it was a clear case of murder in the George Floyd case, it is an equally clear case of self-defense in the Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse ended up killing two rioting criminal idiots, one a child rapist. Yet the reactions couldn’t be anymore different from the lying, left-wing race hucksters.
Even before there was any evidence regarding the case, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden implied that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist when he tweeted out a photo of Rittenhouse and criticized President Trump for not condemning white supremacists.
And things have only gotten worse for this poor kid since then. Rittenhouse has been labeled a “white supremacist” by countless left-wing news outlets and pundits even though there isn’t one iota of evidence that backs up that claim. Racist and moronic MSNBC personality Joy Reid called Rittenhouse a “vigilante,” while others have referred to him as a “domestic terrorist.”
Incredibly, even CNN legal analyst Jeffry Toobin had the gall to call Rittenhouse an “idiot.” Toobin asked on air, “What kind of idiot 17-year-old gets a giant gun and goes to a riot?” If there is such a thing as karma, I sure hope that Rittenhouse gets to pose the following question to Toobin one day: “Hey, Jeff, ‘What kind of idiot 61-year-old decides to whip out his junk and masturbate during a Zoom meeting with co-workers at The New Yorker magazine?’” Imagine the gall it takes for Toobin to call anyone else an “idiot,” but if you are a left-wing pervert, you get a free pass.
The lone sane voice coming from the left is that of former presidential candidate and Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who accurately summed up the entire case in a nutshell: “With no evidence, mainstream media and antics-loving politicians immediately labeled Rittenhouse a white supremacist terrorist.
It’s obvious now that he is just a foolish kid who felt he needed to protect people and the community from rioters and arsonists because the government failed to do so.” And there it is, something that is very, very rare coming from a national Democrat nowadays: THE TRUTH.
So, why all the hatred and lies from the left toward a 17-year-old kid who clearly was trying to help when he was attacked by a rioting mob? It is because truth and justice no longer matter to the left-wing nut jobs who make up the bulk of the media and the socialist Democrat party.
No matter what, truth takes a back seat to their ruthless quest for power. And now it is happening every single day. Think about it. Joe Biden and his cronies seriously just keep looking at us with a straight face and saying the $3.5 trillion socialist spending bill that will destroy America as we know it “costs zero dollars.” I’m not sure what is more unbelievable — that they can keep a straight face when telling us this or there are still a few idiots left who actually believe them.
Sane, clear-thinking people know that the real criminals in Kenosha on Aug. 26, 2020 were the left-wing mob that was burning, looting and rioting that night. Yet, the future President of the United States, a leftist and very pathetic District Attorney as well as the propaganda media targeted an innocent kid because they want their supporters to believe that America is running rampant with white supremacists.
Of course this isn’t true. It wasn’t even true back in the 1960s when white supremacists were still a thing. However, the TRUTH isn’t even considered relevant to the Democrats and their propaganda machine at MSNBC, CNN, NBC, ABC and the rest anymore. The only thing that matters is the goal, and their goal is to keep us divided so they can destroy the nation with totalitarian socialist policies.
In this particular instance, they’ve sold their really ignorant followers on the lie that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist and this case is about their favorite topic — racism — when there is absolutely nothing about this case that involves race. Rittenhouse is white. The three people he shot were white Antifa criminals (all of them felons) who were trying to kill Rittenhouse. But the truth be damned.
The TRUTH isn’t even considered anymore by the Left-Wing propaganda media, who know that 40 percent of Americans are brainwashed fools who are no longer capable of thinking for themselves. How else can you explain pundits on CNN and MSNBC blaming “racist Virginia voters” for the election of Glen Youngkin for governor when he defeated a well-known WHITE swamp creature, Terry McAuliffe.
During that same election, the people of Virginia also elected Winsome Sears, the first Black female lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the first Hispanic attorney general.
You would think this would be a celebration for the diversity-loving left. Nope, instead, racist MSNBC host Joy Reid brought on a left-wing idiot who called Winsome Sears “a black face speaking on behalf of a white supremacist legacy.”
In their push for unlimited power, the radical left, led by the senile, China-compromised Joe Biden, are hell-bent on convincing as many people as possible that anyone who doesn’t vote for socialism isn’t just a racist anymore but a white supremacist. It doesn’t even matter if you are Black or Hispanic, if you don’t support big government socialism, then you are automatically a white supremacist. That is what the Left and their propaganda machine is selling. The
TRUTH no longer matters.
