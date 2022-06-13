Three out of four Americans believe our country is heading in the wrong direction. It’s not hard to see why.
Prices are soaring, from gas to groceries. Paychecks aren’t keeping pace. Many Americans are starting to feel poorer. At the same time, “woke” ideology has started to sap America’s confidence. How can we feel good about ourselves if we’re being told that America is always wrong?
Much more important than any of that, however, is the fact that millions of Americans are starting to mobilize to do something about it. At Heritage last week, for example, I met the founders of Moms for Liberty. They are mobilizing ordinary parents across the country to stand for school boards and ensure that there is common sense in the classroom. I listened to Ian Rowe, who has run schools in The Bronx for over a decade, explain how we can teach young Americans that they have agency and to reject the victimhood narrative.
Speaking at Heritage, I talked about some of the things that we have done here in Mississippi to put us on the right track:
- Tax breaks: While Washington raises taxes, Mississippi cuts them. We have just achieved the largest tax break in our state’s history. Our state is set to have a 4-percent flat income tax, and I believe we will move toward full income-tax elimination.
- Combating Critical Race Theory: Radical progressives might push “woke” ideology. Here in Mississippi, we have taken the lead in responding with a bill to combat Critical Race Theory. Other states are now following our lead.
- Opportunities: To in- crease opportunities, Mississippi recently passed a law to reform occupational licensing, making it easier for people accredited outside of our state to work here. This is the sort of practical reform that America needs to grow the economy.
- It was great to be able to tell the audience at Heritage about concrete wins for liberty in our state. There is a lot of interest in what Mississippi is starting to achieve.
If you feel that America is heading in the wrong direction, take comfort in the fact that you are not alone.
Millions feel the way you do, and they are starting to come together in a mass movement to put America back on track. We need to make America more like Texas, Tennessee and Florida ... and less like Chicago, New York and California. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy is part of this national movement here in the Magnolia State.
