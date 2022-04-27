In 2010, a group of about 50 beer home brewers gathered in the middle of nowhere Hinds County for a home-brew retreat. Everyone camped, enjoyed the fruits of our labor and, of course, messed around on the telephones.
It was then when one said I needed to get on Twitter. I created an account, came up with a sign-on and a password, and within five minutes, had about 20 followers, while I followed 20 people.
My first tweet read: “This is my first tweet.”
It was my last tweet.
Long before it got into the censorship business, I found no use for Twitter. To me, Twitter was stupid. As a man of simple pleasures, being glued to another app to see what someone else says about something is as appealing as liver on dry toast.
About seven years after my Twitter debut, I found myself on the sidelines of Watkins Stadium at Laurel High in the minutes before the Tornadoes were to play Oak Grove. A radio sideline reporter who I have known for more than 20 years was working the game for the Oak Grove radio station. He asked what I thought of the game.
As sportswriters are apt to do, I rambled for 35 or 40 seconds about third-down conversions, turnovers, blah blah blah. When I finished he said, “OK, what’s your Twitter handle so people can follow you?”
“What’s that?” I asked back.
In amazement, he responded, “You are not on Twitter? Everyone is.”
Not everyone.
I probably will not join now that Elon Musk has bought the company. I have as much use for Twitter today as I did a dozen years ago. But that does not tamp down my excitement for what could be on the horizon, especially for someone who makes his livelihood on the back of free speech.
Notice how it is framed as “free speech” and not “First Amendment.” That is on purpose. The First Amendment says that “government” can make no law abridging free speech. But the government found a loophole. By finding a proxy — Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google — that is in lockstep politically, government could have information tamped down without technically violating the First Amendment.
Nothing puts that clearer into perspective than what Big Tech, with the blessings of the Democrat Party and the cooperation of corporate-owned media, did to hide gross corruption between the current president, his crack-addicted son and his brother to make foreign deals that have enriched their families.
A laptop belonging to the crack-addicted son with a treasure trove of damning information exposed by a 200-year-old newspaper was silenced. Any mention of that story could land a user in Twitter suspension or a Twitter ban. One of the greatest scandals involving a presidential candidate virtually wiped away by self-anointed fact checkers.
The information could be found by anyone with more than a passing interest. But to think that a company with the ability to reach billions of people in an instant could decide what was truth and what was fiction — especially knowing the ideological leanings of almost the entire company — could silence such a damning story is incomprehensible in a free society.
Months later, after the work had been done and that consortium of corruption had succeeded in ending Donald Trump’s wildly successful presidency, then more and more outlets admitted the truth. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey admitted later that the Post should not have been banned. By then, though, who cared? Big Tech in bed with corporate media as lapdogs for today’s Democrat Party accomplished its goal.
Hunter Biden’s laptop is just one tentacle of censorship shown by Big Tech companies. It is usually nameless, faceless people who are deciding what should be disseminated and what shouldn’t. Outside of threatening someone’s life or yelling fire in a theater, there is not much speech that should be policed. Period.
If a real avenue of free speech on such a massive level as Twitter can restore some of the principles of free expression, maybe then we can begin to understand one another a bit more. Of course, that is just a dream. Few seem to be interested in the other side’s views anymore. “Agree with me or you are wrong” has replaced “Although I may disagree with what you say, I will fight to the death your right to say it.”
Free speech is bad for the current administration. How differently things would have turned out in the 2020 election had the scope of Joe Biden’s corruption come to light. Would people have voted differently, or was the hate for Donald Trump so much Biden could be the devil incarnate and no one would care? Or, most likely, it was decided from the beginning through gross misuse of the election drop boxes brought on by media and political driven hysterics over COVID-19. Remember the clarion call of all Democrats: Never let a crisis go to waste.
In 2,000 years, no one will convince me that an incumbent president received nine million more votes than he did his first go-round and lost handily to a mentally deficient swamp monster who lived in fear, campaigned from his basement and couldn’t draw enough people at a presidential rally to fill a junior-high classroom. He couldn’t string together three coherent sentences, was led around by his “handlers” on a virtual leash and lied as easily as any human being I have ever seen. Yet he received more votes than any other person in history? As the great baseball announcer Mel Allen would say, “Road apples!”
Had I expressed that sentiment on Twitter two years ago, I’d still be in Twitter solitary confinement. But it is what I believe, and being able to express those beliefs — whether on Twitter, in a classroom or in the public square — must win the day, no matter how uncomfortable it might be for those in power.
•
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.