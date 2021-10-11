In 1988, R.E.M. released the song “Stand.” This earworm begins with, “Stand in the place where you live, Now face north, Think about direction, wonder why you haven’t before.”
These lyrics come to mind when I am asked the question, “Is it legal to” in regard to the carrying of firearms. My answer is, “It depends.”
On the other hand, I also believe that the right to protect yourself and your family is an inalienable right that doesn’t end because the government says you can’t.
The Founding Fathers of our country knew what it was like to live under tyranny, so they had a few meetings and came up with some amendments to the constitution that were written down in some very squiggly handwriting.
At the time they did this, they mentioned besides our permission written down on our wrinkled paper, God told a fellow named Moses that it was OK as well. You may be a person who would agree that it’s better to be judged by 12 than carried by six.
I’ll say that as I beat my chest any day of the week, but as far as staying out of trouble with the law, especially in any state across the Mason-Dixon Line, this advice could have unfavorable consequences.
Everyone understands that ignorance of the law is no excuse, so I’ll start with what I do know.
In 2016, Gov. Phil Bryant signed into law “Constitutional or Permitless Carry” with a medium-sized asterisk beside it that said “except in these places.” You can carry a firearm on your person without a plastic card provided you aren’t caught in a few places that we say that you can’t. At this point, I could get bogged down in a legal quagmire of contradicting laws that no one cares to read.
In regard to carrying a firearm concealed, the state of Mississippi offers two types of firearms permits — the standard version and the enhanced version.
Some may view getting a permit as an affront to a right that was given by God. However, we still have to deal with the fine print of the social contract called Law and Order.
My belief is, if I can pay a nominal fee to have my rights restored, I’ll pay the fee and consider it a win. I shouldn’t have to pay or apply for permission from the state, but I will take what I can get. The standard version of the permit offers more locations where you can “legally” carry. The enhanced version narrows prohibited locations even further.
Federal buildings are always off limits along with police stations, jails and courtrooms.
When it comes to having a firearm in your vehicle or home, for the most part, there are no laws that can be broken provided the firearm is legal in the first place.
Want to cruise around with an AK47 and 75 loaded magazines? Be my guest. Such behavior would cause most law enforcement to raise an eyebrow, but not nearly as much as driving a military HMMWV with a mounted M2.50, which incidentally, I believe is legal as well. However, just because you can doesn’t always mean you should.
Now, let’s touch upon “open carry.” As most people likely know, open carry is having your freedom stick slung low on your side like Pancho or Lefty would have done. While it is legal “for all the honest world to feel” and see your hot iron as it swings on your side in the Free State of Jones County, the law includes another annoying asterisk beside it with places you can’t legally.
While I have openly carried in Gotham-type places such as “Jacago” (aka Jackson), I’m not a huge fan. I think it’s rather silly in most public settings to be sauntering about with your wheel gun glimmering in the sun of high noon.
My concerns are weapon retention and the advertisement that, “I’m a cowboy, on a steel horse I ride, I’m wanted, dead or alive, dead or alive,” but I digress.
In my opinion, unless a holster is a triple-retention, sashaying through Kroger with a Hi-Point perched inside Uncle Mike’s finest nylon is nothing short of a liability.
Anyone could snatch it out quicker than a fat boy could find a buffet. The last thing I want is someone pistol-whipping me with my own weapon, so I keep mine mostly concealed.
I’ve discovered when I conceal with a shirt that rides a little high or tight, I’m a bit hyper-vigilant at times, making sure I don’t advertise. This is especially true if I accidentally find that I’m carrying in one of those asterisk places that I shouldn’t be.
Don’t take that statement to mean that I encourage willfully breaking the law. However, my appeal is always to God which, in my humble opinion, trumps anything less.
