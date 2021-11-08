In some situations, you could be attacked when you don’t have any weapon available or separated from it in a fight. However, don’t despair because you still have several that are permanently attached to your body. These weapons are often referred to as “empty” or “open” hand techniques. I’ve been involved in martial arts training since I was 14 years old. While I’m no Jason Bourne, I do know a well-placed kick, palm or elbow strike can be sufficient to turn the tide of an attack.
Some may assume that it takes years of training and physical conditioning to be able to successfully use martial arts against a person who is trying to injure them. That isn’t necessarily the case. Any self defense skill can and should be practiced to improve it but the reality is that a little bit of knowledge can go a long way.
When I was in fifth grade, I found myself in hand-to-hand combat with a girl on the playground. I don’t remember how or why the fight started but I do remember she had four older brothers who she evidently sparred with. She was faster than I was and had a technique that planted my butt on the ground before I could blink my eyes. I would get back up only to be immediately put back on terra firma at least three times. I realized I had been bested so I conceded defeat.
The technique she used was a simple leg sweep, but her execution was fast and very effective. It was here that I learned that a simple technique executed properly even against a stronger person can be effective.
The human body has multiple areas that may be attacked that could debilitate an aggressor and turn the attacker into a defender. Two exceptional areas of attack are the eyes. I’ve seen UFC fights immediately ended after an eye injury. For this type of attack to work a person has to be in close as in body to body. Using an index or your first two fingers to quickly and accurately stab into an attacker’s eye will cause an immediate cessation of the attacker.
If the stab is missed but a fingernail scrapes the eye the results are the same. Eye gouges and scrapes are usually fight-ending techniques against anyone. However, I prefer not to be this close to an attacker so my first technique would likely be a quick front snap kick into the groin or the inside or side of the attacker’s knee.
The saying the bigger they are the harder they fall applies to knee strikes because most large attackers typically have knee issues of some kind. If they don’t, attacking the knee will create one. The key to any technique is that it’s fast and accurate. A front snap kick is simple and intuitive. Everyone has used their foot to kick something at some point in their life. The key is knowing how to use your foot to cause damage. The front snap kick is using the ball of your foot and not your toes to strike the knee in a direction it’s not supposed to move.
While a football type kick is very effective as an upward into the groin strike, a ball of the foot kick will concentrate and disperse the energy of the entire motion of the kick into a small area and inflict great damage. I believe a simple technique executed perfectly could be sufficient to give you the time to retrieve a better weapon to completely end the fight or get away.
“There’s only one basic principle of self-defense. You must apply the most effective weapon, as soon as possible, to the most vulnerable target.” - Bruce Lee.
