The Biden Administration just can’t figure out why so many people are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID. The answer is quite simple:
Americans don’t trust the government anymore. And why should they?
It was Joe Biden and Kamala Harris themselves who originally questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines when President Trump put “operation warp speed” into motion.
Harris pointblank said that she would not trust Trump’s word on the “efficacy and reliability” of the vaccines, while Joe Biden wore a mask non-stop AFTER he had been vaccinated. Yet here are the same two Democrats asking citizens to trust their word about the safety of the SAME EXACT vaccines that they obviously did not trust. Talk about mixed messaging.
For the record, I trust the vaccines. Have from the get-go. I got the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine as soon as it was available. I didn’t have any side effects. I haven’t caught COVID and I don’t own a mask anymore.
And if the government was being led by leaders with a lick of common sense, that should have been their message all along. “Get vaccinated! Go Maskless!” That would have been an effective vaccination campaign. Instead, the leftist dimwads leading this nation are now telling people that they need to wear masks even if they have been vaccinated. Not only does that not follow any sort of science, but it makes people say, “Why the heck should I get vaccinated if I’m still going to have to live under ridiculous government mandates?”
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is frustrated that so many Mississippians have still not been vaccinated. He was so frustrated that he publicly called some anti-vaccine citizens “anti-science Nazis” and “excuse monkeys.” We even ran a letter from one local citizen calling for Dobbs to resign over it.
Here is what I think. I think people like Dr. Dobbs are well-meaning and generally want to save lives, but he should stop getting angry with the people who haven’t been vaccinated and start directing that anger toward people like Dr. Fauci and the Democrats who keep screwing this thing up. Just think about it. Since COVID began, Fauci has told us all of these things:
“Don’t wear a mask, they aren’t effective” ... “Do wear a mask, they are effective” and “Double up on your mask so they are effective”... when in truth, there isn’t a lot of evidence that masks have done much of anything to slow the spread of COVID. And if there is evidence out there, present it!
Worse than that, Democrats’ pathetic fight against COVID has included shutting down small businesses but allowing Walmart and other big-box stores to remain open; torturing toddlers by making them wear masks on planes and other places in spite of the risk of COVID to toddlers being negligible. And allowing left-wing protesters to gather in massive groups but shutting down small church services.
And they wonder why people don’t trust them.
And now, while the government ramps up to institute a whole new set of mask mandates and restrictions, they are still letting hundreds of thousands of COVID-infected, non-masked illegals into our country through our Southern border. It’s not only hypocrisy and mixed messaging, it is absolutely insane.
American citizens are being ordered to live under one set of totalitarian rules by the leftists leading this country while illegal immigrants are allowed to flow into the country unchecked, unvaccinated, unmasked and undocumented. They are then loaded up into planes and buses and shipped out to various states where they most assuredly are spread- ing the coronavirus to the general public and, in the process, killing people.
And people like Dr. Dobbs actually wonder why so many Mississippians don’t
trust the government?
These aren’t “excuse monkeys.” These are people who are genuinely confused as to what is actually going on because nothing makes any sense anymore.
I promise Dr. Dobbs that we would not be in this situation, with only 34 percent of Mississippians having been vaccinated, if Democrats hadn’t turned coronavirus into a political tool. Democrats used COVID as an opportunity to subvert voting laws to steal an election. They used COVID as a way to usher in socialism with super-sized unemployment benefits, government handouts and eviction moratoriums. And they used COVID as an excuse to eliminate individual freedom and replace it with totalitarian rules that were especially punitive toward small business, churches and freedom-loving conservatives, while at the same time conveniently bending the rules for Antifa, BLM and illegal immigrants.
Not to mention bending the rules for themselves. How can you blame anyone for not trusting the government’s COVID restrictions and recommendations when those in positions of leadership keep getting caught breaking their own rules? House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, California Gov. Gavin Newsome, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, along with many others, have all been caught breaking their own COVID mandates and restrictions.
When the leaders who make the rules can’t follow them, why should anyone expect the rest of us to?
And how can you expect anyone to trust them when they won’t hold their communist brethren in China accountable for creating and then releasing the disease on the world when it is now clear that is exactly what happened?
So how can we get more people vaccinated? You can’t turn back the hands of time, but you can start the process of being honest with people. First and foremost, Joe Biden should address the nation and tell people that we are doing a reset on COVID-19. He should begin by saying, “I want to belatedly thank President Trump for Operation Warp Speed, which allowed us to fast-track some really effective vaccines that are saving lives. I’m dismissing Dr. Fauci, who is too closely connected with the Wuhan Lab, which has now become apparent, developed and released this scourge on society. Through our actions and those of other nations around the globe, it is clear that lockdowns do not work and that mask mandates are infringing on Americans’ individual freedoms without really stopping the spread of COVID.
Therefore, the only effective solution is to get more people vaccinated.These vaccinations won’t eliminate your chance of getting the Delta strain of COVID, but it will keep you from getting so sick that you need to be hospitalized and it will keep you from dying. Of course, as American citizens, you have the freedom to choose not to get vaccinated, but for the good of this great country, I’m asking you to consult with your own personal doctor for his or her advice as to how you should proceed. God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”
This will never happen because the current government cares more about politics and controlling people as opposed to actually saving American lives. But it’s what should happen, and it should have happened from the get-go.
The bottom line is this: Please stop listening to the political noise from both sides. Save your own life and go get vaccinated.
