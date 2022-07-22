A staggering 96 percent of Mississippians believe that America is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new poll for NetChoice.

With 10 percent inflation, you could be forgiven for wondering who the 4 percent are who think things are fine. Americans are feeling poorer, and this is likely to have major electoral implications. Almost three in four Americans, according to the same poll, blame Joe Biden’s administration for the state of the economy. And the economy is their top concern.

Douglas Carswell is president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy

