Read more, react less
I miss David Brinkley. He’s the first TV commentator I paid attention to at the dawning of my political awareness. Like many of us, I went through a bleeding-heart phase as a teen (more because of rebellion than ideology) followed by an abrupt turn to the far right just as Rush Limbaugh went national.
The talk-radio pioneer was great in the beginning, when his biting takes on current events were about ideas and principles and was a breath of common-sense conservatism on the air. But after he became an influential political player and multimillion-dollar industry, his commentary too often focused on his favorite topic — himself, and how he was always right and never got acknowledged. He became a big blustering bore.
Brinkley was the opposite of that. He didn’t get excited or speak in the hyperbolic terms that seem to be the necessary norm for air time these days. He always came across as the adult in the room when the pundits at the roundtable on his Sunday morning show “This Week With David Brinkley” began to hyperventilate about the crisis du jour in The Beltway, which was often sprinkled with “sky-is-falling” rhetoric and repercussions if “something is not done — NOW!”
Brinkley would have a bemused look in his face, and after the others were finished, he’d calmly and confidently say something like, “This is nothing new. In Roosevelt’s second term, he was facing much more dire consequences in a similar situation, and here’s how he handled it ...”
His been-there-done-that attitude was never arrogance, but an attempt to drown out the noise and put things in perspective. He was the best at that I’ve ever seen. There are a series of three-minute clips on YouTube that show him talking about some of the bigger stories and political figures he covered over the years. He says that Nixon “did some good things” and “had a good mind but a stunted personality,” describing a paralyzing paranoia that, of course, led to his down- fall. He didn’t kiss the Kennedys’ rings in his memories of them. He tells an enlightening story of playing poker with Churchill and Truman. He refers to FDR with respect but calls him “crippled” — a term that would cause the language police to make a citizens’ arrest for insensitivity. After announcing his retirement before covering his last presidential election, he famously called Bill Clinton “a bore” and said some other unflattering things about him while the mic was live, unbeknownst to him.
When Peter Jennings pointed out that they were on the air, the unflappable Brinkley said, “Really? Well, I’m leaving anyway ...” Brinkley also made a statement all journalists should hear and adhere to in this comment about Nixon:
“He hated the press, but the press is not entitled to hate anyone, not as press. It’s not our job to hate or love. The job is to tell you what happened.”
There would be no place at the table for David Brinkley on a national political talk show today.
With a fragmented media fighting for short-attention-span audiences and declining advertising dollars from corporations that seem more concerned about creating the appearance of social consciousness than bringing reliable and affordable products to customers to boost their bottom line, a moderate-minded broadcaster whose primary attribute is putting things in perspective to calm the waters instead of stoking the embers is not in demand.
Shrillness trumps substance these days. That’s what gets rewarded, especially if it lands on the right side — The Left. There are hardly any principled politicians, but the roll call for principled pundits would take even less time.
People claim that they want objectivity and balance from news reporters, more reaching across the aisle from politicians and more “good news” on the front page of the paper ... but those things don’t get rewarded. They’re losing formulas for their respective industries.
Those of us who pay attention to what people do, not what they say — or post or Tweet — know that, and we proceed accordingly. I get a kick out of folks who get bent out of shape about sports announcers “sounding like they’re against our team” just because they say something favorable about the other team or if they agree with an obvious penalty against “our” team.
That’s sports, though, and it doesn’t really affect our way of life. What’s sad is that too many folks have the same rabid-fan approach to politics, too. They cheer for their side and jeer at the other instead of paying attention to what they’re saying and, more important, what they’re doing.
Someone like Brinkley would hear my fellow conservatives crying foul about Democrats crossing over to vote in the recent Republican primary that Rep. Michael Guest won and in the 2014 U.S. Senate race between Thad Cochran and Chris McDaniel ... Then he’d sit back, chuckle and say something like: “What they did was unethical and despicable, but it’s not illegal, in any realistic enforceable manner. But let me ask you this: Were you outraged in 2008 when Rush Limbaugh created his national movement called ‘Operation Chaos,’ where he encouraged Republican voters to cross over to the Democratic primaries to vote for Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama because she appeared to be more beatable? If not, please just simmer down. Concentrate on changing the system that allows it instead of trying to selectively stop people who game the system.”
That’s principle. Wanting the same rules for everybody — even your enemies. It’s way too rare in journalism and politics these days.
Why? Sadly, there’s no demand for it.
