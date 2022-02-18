How much influence do you parents and voters think you have on the Mississippi Board of Education?
Well, I’ll tell you — very little to none. Here’s why. All the board members are appointed. They used to be elected, but back in 1984, it was changed, and today they’re appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and the Speaker of the House. I can’t find why that took place. But evidently, our legislature did it. Your only reach into the MDE is through the executive and the Speaker of the House. If that. I haven’t even been able to identify if there’s an administrative trail between our elected representatives and the board.
I also couldn’t find what exactly these appointees to the board had to have by way of qualifications. How does the “power trifecta” in Jackson find those people, and what exactly “qualifies” them for the position? I did read that somewhere in this appointment process is supposed to be an “advice and consent” by the state Senate. My best guess is the folks on this important board are appointed for political reward or to satisfy some payback or other. Kind of like how U.S. presidents appoint ambassadors. So, at least our elected executive, the House and the Senate are involved. That sounds good, right? After all, that means “we the people” have some sort of say so. “But wait! There’s more!” as the ad men like to shout …
Turns out this august body of learned professionals, responsible for your children’s education and social development is a “closed loop.” It’s an organization that has “circled the wagons,” and you aren’t invited. Nor are even the people we elected who appoint them, apparently. It’s a sort of “shadow government” that seemingly doesn’t directly have any responsibility or accountability to the people. Or those who appoint them either.
Here, read it yourself: under Rule 1.1 Organization of State Department of the Mississippi Code 37-3-1: “There shall be a state department of education which shall be under the direction and supervision of the state superintendent of public education…” then, “there shall be a State Superintendent of Public Education who shall be appointed by the State Board of Education, with the advice and consent of the Senate, and serve at the board’s will and pleasure. He shall possess such qualifications as may be prescribed by law (which I can’t locate anywhere) He shall be the chief administrative officer for the State Department of Education and shall administer the department in accordance with the policies established by the State Board of Education…” and then, “The board shall consist of nine (9) members of which none shall be an elected official ...” and of course, “All members shall be appointed with the advice and consent of the Senate …”
How the senate does this is elusive to me since I can’t locate the provision for convening a confirmation hearing by the Senate Education Committee or any committee. Or since the appointments are “rolling” appointments based on the end of varying lengths of office by individual members. Is there a system in place where confirmations can take place in the 175 days your legislature is in regular session? Does the governor call a “special” session as needed? I sure can’t figure it out.
Do you smell a rat yet? I do.
Because, guess what? Not only is the board incestuous, but its oversight and auditing is comprised of members of the board, too. Refer to Rule 1.3, where their Office of Accountability is set up to supposedly provide “objective evaluations, audits, investigations, etc.” and reports to the Director of Educational Accountability, who, in turn, reports to – drum roll – the State Board of Education. Furthermore, it “does not have the authority to require implementation of any recommendations; that authority remains with management.”
I wrote recently about how I attended a hearing by MDE on its proposed rewrite of our kids’ social studies curriculum on Jan. 28. A hearing which, I don’t know how exactly, came to the attention of the public through our Secretary of State Michael Watson. Where he stands in what the board does is as vague to me as the rest of it, but thank God, he got it out to us. Otherwise, this bunch would’ve slipped through a curriculum steeped in Leftist and “woke”-inspired junk completely without comment by any of us. But even with that, the board members didn’t attend. They sent staff and, of course, their attorney. They didn’t allow for questions or a give-and-take between themselves and the people of Mississippi. No. All that was allowed were three minutes to express views on specific provisions of the rewrite. They also allowed us a period to contact them in writing. Mighty big of them, eh?
Free State Citizens Action Union has written. But since then, we haven’t seen or heard whether any input by us and the other 300-plus attendees at the hearing will be considered. And although I and others have sent correspondence and I personally called directly to MDE and the governor’s office, they’re all silent on our concerns and questions. It’s wholly unsatisfactory on a lot of levels.
Back a few months ago, Free State had a similar experience with the Laurel City School Board when we attended and addressed issues such as Critical Race Theory and revisionist history. It’s also an appointed board, by the mayor. Eventually, though, Free State’s Education Committee chairman got a reply that said they operated within the dictates passed down by the state MDE and in a short sit-down with that board’s president, he made a comment that resonated with us when he said (paraphrasing), “I don’t know what you’re complaining about, the people who appointed the MDE are all supposed to be conservative Republicans.”
He’s dead-on right. We reap what we sow, folks. It’s up to us to keep all this in mind before we vote. It’s up to us to drill down when people come to us and say they want to represent us and understand who they are to the best of our ability. Why would these so-called conservatives appoint a board hellbent on undoing our state and nation? Like I’ve written before, we’ve only got ourselves to blame.
I’m of the opinion that whatever led to the legislative decision to have an appointed board way back when must be reversed. We can’t allow unelected bureaucrats with unknown or hidden motives and agendas to unravel our republic. We have to demand transparency and accountability. I’m going to make this clear to my representatives, and I urge you to do the same. I also think all our voices must be heard in the governor’s mansion. It’s our duty and responsibility to ourselves and our kids and grandkids.
The future depends on us — now, today. We need to decide if we’ll be a government “of, by and for the people” or a flock of compliant sheep allowing ourselves to be led to slaughter.
