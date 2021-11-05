Tuesday’s election results in Virginia, New Jersey and Minneapolis should give us all hope that the majority of the country is not going to simply roll over and succumb to communism. It was a clear rejection of the Democrats’ extremist agenda that includes teaching racism in our schools, defunding the police, putting criminals ahead of victims, putting illegal immigrants ahead of working-class Americans, out-of-control spending on progressive nonsense such as the New Green Deal, massive tax increases, weaponizing the CIA, FBI and IRS against the American public, demonizing and criminalizing any- one who voted for President Trump and taking away our freedoms through the use of government mandates.
Before Tuesday, it seemed as if the entire country had lost its collective mind. We were clearly on a path of destroying the greatest nation that has ever existed in the history of the world. That is not hyperbole ... that is the truth. I challenge anyone to name a better country, a better system of government, a better history and a less racist country. It doesn’t exist.
It is the reason immigrants clamor to come to the United States and not Canada, Mexico, anywhere in Europe, South America, Africa, Asia or Australia.
Just when you think all may be lost, Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who simply spoke some common sense about Critical Race Theory, took down the reprehensible Clinton swamp creature Terry McAuliffe for Governor of Virginia.
This happened in spite of Biden winning Virginia the year before by 10 percent. It happened in spite of McAuliffe bringing in the Democrats’ biggest guns — Biden, Harris, Abrams and Obama — to campaign for him. It happened in spite of likely voter shenanigans like what occurred in 2020.
While Vice President Kamala Harris was in Virginia for McAuliffe, she stated, “What happens in Virginia will in a large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024 and beyond.” For the good of the country, for the first time in her life, we need Harris to know what she is talking about.
Even more impressive than Youngkin’s win in Virginia was the showing that Republican Jack Ciattarelli put on against incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in New Jersey.
Even though I grew up in the rural Republican stronghold of Hunterdon County, my old home state has over 1 million more Democrats than it has Republicans. Biden won the state by 16 percent, yet Ciattarelli came within a camel’s chin hair of taking the governorship in the bluest of blue states.
At one point, incumbent Murphy had a 26 percent polling lead over his Republican opponent. Multiple polls still had him up between 8-10 percent just last week. But if we learned anything over the past eight years, polls are not to be trusted. Ciattarelli’s showing clearly indicates that voters even in dark blue states are fed up with the divisive and disastrous Biden agenda that is negatively affecting average Americans across the country.
In Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was murdered, defunding the police was on the ballot and, fortunately for everyone, this insane idea was soundly defeated by a 57 percent to 43 percent margin. Let’s be real: if the people of Minneapolis clearly reject the idea of defunding the police, we should stop talking about it. This means there is no place in America that really wants to get rid of their police departments. This was all made-up, left-wing, radical stupidity that should never even be discussed again. It’s not only an insult to the brave men and women who serve and protect us in our communities, but it’s an insult to anyone who has even half of a brain.
Even though Tuesday night was a good night for the United States of America, we have a long, long way to go to get the country back on track. Just because the Democrats got gobsmacked this week doesn’t mean that Biden is going to suddenly close our southern border. It doesn’t mean that The Squad isn’t going to keep pushing socialism down our throats. And it doesn’t mean that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are suddenly going to realize that America hates them and their far-left agenda.
No, to the contrary. Expect the far-left insanity to be intensified as the Democrats try to ram through as much of their nutty agenda as possible before they get clobbered in 2022. Expect the communists in the Democrat party to ramp up their efforts to destroy America as fast as possible because they know now their time is limited.
Expect the deep state that includes the FBI, CIA and Department of Justice to up the ante on labeling Trump supporters as domestic terrorists. Expect progressive Democrats to act like a rabid dog that has been backed into a corner to be put down. They are going to try their hardest to take out anyone they can before they take that final bullet to the brain.
One can only hope that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the last two moderate Democrats in America, take Tuesday’s results as vindication for holding the rest of their party at bay. We must hope that the lessons of Virginia and New Jersey strengthen their resolve knowing that the vast majority of the American people don’t want what the Democrats are trying to cram down our throats.
And, even if America survives until the midterms, we still have so much work to do to actually make America great again. Starting in 2022, we must get Critical Race Theory and communism out of our schools and get back to teaching math, science and English. We must close the southern border, finish the wall and start the process of deporting millions of illegal immigrants. We must become energy-independent again and become independent of having to rely on China for manufactured goods, including medicine.
We must strengthen our military and be prepared for threats from China and
terrorists. We must clean house at the highest echelons of the military, CIA, FBI and almost all departments of the government. We must fight for term limits for all of Congress. We must go after social-media companies that take it upon themselves to limit the speech of conservatives while allowing socialist propaganda. We must stop runaway government spending. We must stand up to the “woke” mob and say “no more” to cancel culture. We must start caring more about victims and less about criminals. We must promote equality not equity.
And we must stop the division by embracing the message of Dr. Martin Luther King that people should “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Yes, Tuesday, we won a battle but not the war. Don’t get complacent, get involved and keep fighting. It’s far from over.
