Years ago a good friend said, “I’ll see it when I believe it.” Everyone sees what they believe, but no one can see what they don’t believe. We believe what we have learned.
During the COVID pandemic in 2020, parents saw, heard and experienced firsthand what their children were learning in K-12, and many became alarmed. They asked teachers, then principals and finally school boards why they were teaching children these things.
Then they opened the can of worms called Critical Race Theory that progressives have instilled in K-12 curricula for decades. Teachers, principals, school boards, teachers’ unions, the Department of Justice and the White House essentially told concerned parents “to calm down,” called them “domestic terrorists” and ordered law enforcement officials to prevent radical parents from attacking professional educators.
In “Battle for the American Mind,” Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin characterized the warning to parents this way: “This is the way it is. This is the future, parents were told. Get with the program! White people are inherently oppressive. Gender is completely fluid. Climate change will destroy the world. And America is the ultimate source of evil in the world. Up is down, left is right, good and evil are subjective— until an educator tells you who or what is good and evil, and then you must comply.”
The preacher says, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Progressivism is Marxism dressed in 21st Century rhetoric. And Karl Marx is not the first person to advocate dividing people into identity groups in order to control them. You know, government gives smart and educated people the authority to rule everybody else who should just shut up and accept what the smart and educated people say.
Professionals know better than parents what children should believe. K-12 students receive 16,000 hours of instruction by the time they graduate. What do they think? Beliefs generally follow this order: foundation is family religion or values; then we identify with our culture; our culture leads us to political beliefs that solidify what we think.
In “Battle for the American Mind,” Hegseth and Goodwin note, “The most evident revelation from this development was the theory our kids have been taught about race in the American classroom. Seemingly out of nowhere — and accelerated after the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 — concepts like white privilege and systemic racism ... were splashed across computer screens all over America. Critical Race Theory had fully arrived (often masked as ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’), along with a full-on attempt to redefine gender, infuse climate fatalism and turn our children into activists.”
What do you believe? What do you see? What do you think? Did ruling authorities tell you so?
