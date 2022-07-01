I see life through a long lens.
I believe taking the short view makes it hard to trust in a better tomorrow, so I’m a “pessimistic optimist” — one of those “today’s bad, but it’ll get better” guys. I put one foot in front of the other, and it’s pulled me through. But sometimes my optimistic side slips. It’s tough to see light at the end of the tunnel for anything other than a train. It’s almost the Fourth of July, and I’m not sure what I’m celebrating. Too many Americans haven’t got a clue what this day means.
My pessimism includes how upcoming midterm elections ought to be making me feel better about the future, but I’m not. Instead, I’m worrying if there’ll be a repeat of 2020. My confidence is shot. I sweat out if “my side” prevails, there’s so much damage to our society and culture, I fear it can’t be mended. The best I talk myself into is we’ve put a band-aid on the holes in the integrity of the upcoming election, and a Republican congress will stall the end of this republic and the decline this waste of skin in the White House and the hateful anti-Americans surrounding him have caused. A lot of damage’s been done and might never be repaired.
Remember, America’s Marxists don’t mind taking three steps forward and getting knocked one back. They count on we’ll forget what a wrecking ball they are or fail when we have the chance to stop them. And if they regain power, they always pick up where they left off, regain their lost step and take two more.
There’s another election, and they’re patient. Wash, rinse, repeat. Then? Well, when I look around me, there are people so ill-educated or so intentionally mis- informed by a broken school system, they don’t understand the concept of a representative republic and are so indoctrinated, they support tearing apart our country, blithely hell-bent on destroying this place that provides opportunity, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone. They’d see it changed to a repressive, totalitarian morass, where equity supplants equality, personal initiative and responsibility beat down, and “government cheese” is the staple. “Big Brother” will make all the rules.
A sad example is the “celebration” of another date on America’s road to today’s mess brought to us by the Left — “Juneteenth.” Why? Because I didn’t see any celebration. What I saw in videos covering this new holiday were crowds running amok, an assault on an old white man in a car and others of hooligans jumping up and down on vehicles, vandalizing businesses and a shooting in New York with four wounded and one kid dead. That’s a celebration? Is this how to remember and mark the momentous events we call the Civil War and freeing people from slavery?
To act foolishly and be ignorant of history? Not to mention ignoring the deaths of 600,000 Americans who died to settle the question of freedom forever in our nation.
Where’s the reverence, joy and appreciation? To me, it looked like a day to claim no progress had been made, a way to validate dependency and victimhood and hold to a false narrative of “systematic” racism. And worse, disrespect the greatness of their country which July 4 began.
I didn’t see or hear praise for the victory over an abominable institution. The Democrats made this. The very political party that defended slavery and “Jim Crow” sponsored the KKK and fought tooth-and-nail to forestall equality for all Americans from that terrible time, right up to today. Somehow, it’s turned facts and history inside out and co-opted credit for being the voice for those things they’ve stood against. Amazingly, a lot of people have bought it. We don’t need a Juneteenth. We need unity and appreciation for July 4. Our Independence Day is the real reason for the attainment of equality. The Left are the party of handouts, dependency and holding people down — not uplifting them. This holiday simply panders to old wounds and division. Does this nation really need a commemoration set aside to separate us?
Right now, the Supreme Court’s under assault, with protesters flaunting federal law and attempting to intimidate the justices. A deranged person has been arrested for attempting to murder a judge, and there’s open threats for more of the same. There’s no attempt by this administration’s Justice Department to enforce the law.
An unknown someone in the court leaked the (then) possible decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and ignited this attack on the judiciary. But remarkably, in a 6-3 finding on June 24, the court did just that. For me, maybe you and millions like us, the ruling is a victory for the first right all Americans have — life. Life is guaranteed in the Constitution. Taking life isn’t. Now, we’re watching the death zealots promise “rage” and violence. Antifa and BLM are on the march again backing the Democrats and their brainwashed masses.
The American Left is dedicated to defending death, not life, and disdaining our Constitution. They’ve sold the notion mob rule is “democracy” and vow to disregard the return of the issue to the states for the people to determine, as is proper. One representative even said, “The hell with the Supreme Court!”
Disgusting.
But, damn, if it’s a ruling they want, they’ll use genuine judicial activism in a heartbeat. They don’t like this call by this court, and now it’s renewed demands to “pack the court,” make D.C. a state and eliminate the filibuster. Anything until they get what they want. This isn’t the way it’s supposed to work in our government.
But I think I can learn from the Left. I can take being shoved back a step and not quit, too. I can look through that long lens. All’s not lost ... yet, says my long lens. Maybe there’s light at the end of the tunnel that’s not going to run us over. This same court moved ahead this past week with courage and adherence to their oaths and embraced our Constitution — or at least enough to affect some return to sanity. It upheld the Second Amendment and overturned a New York law that stifled that freedom. It ruled in favor of freedom to practice your faith, when it said a high school coach can pray openly. In that, the high court affirmed “freedom of religion” doesn’t mean “freedom from religion.” The separation of church and state is clear, and the government can’t dictate which religion you practice or you can’t worship in prayer — even if you’re a government employee. So perhaps the Fourth of July and the Constitution our revolution brought forward is a working document, not a whatever- the-tide-floats-up guideline. I need to get the long lens again and remember why this nation exists. I need to be optimistic.
Turns out that pesky Constitution still matters.
If we have a say, use our voices and cast our ballots, we’ll pull our acorns out of the fire and pass this great place, its purpose and aspirations on. Do it and our children and theirs will be Americans. Remember, an election gave America Abe Lincoln and brought Juneteenth, and an election gave us Donald Trump and brought this Supreme Court. So,
I’ll keep looking through the long lens and put one foot in front of the other. I think the Left made a big mistake. They’ve forgotten we can be patient, too. We can learn the lesson they’ve written and take being shoved back a step and not quit, too, then leap ahead. Our kids will still have to fight for this Land of the Free. The challenges won’t stop, and America’s enemies aren’t going away. But today’s a lot better than yesterday. Now, what else is wrong?
Nothing we can’t fix. Blow up some fireworks, thank God and don’t forget to holler “Let’s GO, Brandon!” Happy birthday, my friends. Happy birthday, my beloved America.
