The other day, just before Veterans Day, I stopped into one of the several curb stores I frequent to buy my smokes and endless cups of coffee.
Being the kind of guy I am, I like to engage the clerks, be friendly and make a point to tell them some story or other if there’s no line of other customers behind me. I’ve been a convenience-store clerk myself, and recall it wasn’t much fun, paid zip and made me feel pretty much like I was invisible. Personally, I think these folks can use a boost.
The stores I go to most, I try to learn their names. Most of them are probably 30- or 40-plus years younger than me. And that morning I brought up the looming Veterans Day to this young clerk. I made some joke about Gen. George Patton that happened to pass as sort of funny to me. She didn’t “get it.” Not because it wasn’t funny but because, I realized, she had no idea who or what I was talking about. My frame of reference was not hers. So how could she get it?
I thanked her and walked out to my truck. As I climbed into the cab, it struck me that here was an opportunity for a “learning moment.” The girl didn’t know her own nation’s history. She didn’t know the name, didn’t know why the name may’ve mattered or even the context of Patton and his service to America in World War II. She hadn’t even seen the movie. Veterans Day didn’t mean much if anything to her. That clerk and I weren’t just decades apart in age, but worlds apart in our relationship to what it means to be American.
My Dad fought in World War II. So had several uncles and others in my family. I was raised around them. In the 1950s and ’60s, these guys were still relatively young men.
I overheard their stories and reminiscences. My Dad was a functional cripple with an artificial elbow and a scarred arm courtesy of his service.
His youngest brother went to Korea. As a kid, I recall my brother enlisting out of high school into the Navy. That was 1958. The nation had a draft then, and had ever since 1940. He didn’t want to be in the Army, so he opted to go Navy. In those days, servicemen wore their uniforms on liberty or furlough and when they traveled on orders. When my brother would get home on leave, we’d go down to the bus or train station and the station teemed with uniforms. We saw our servicemen.
On television or in the theaters, the movies found value in telling the drama of the not-so-far-in-the-past war to save the world from Nazism, imperialism and fascism or the more recent new fight against communism. Actors portrayed our fighting men without apology.
Comic books like “Sergeant Rock” and “G.I. Joe” told the story of our armed forces and our cause. Freedom meant something, and what it took to keep it meant something.
And I learned it. I was surrounded by history and heroes. Not so today. And it isn’t only our military heritage, heroes and sacrifices left untaught to our kids.
It’s practically anything America has done worthwhile that’s brushed away. Our scientific and exploratory accomplishments, our lead in medicine and engineering, manufacturing and invention, our incredible achievements in human rights and freedoms, and how we went in a quick breath of time from slavery to equality for all. It wasn’t without struggle. But it was done.
Somewhere we’ve gone horribly astray from what is important to teach our young people to what fits some agenda or another. The enemies of the American way of life teach our kids our real history is now supposed to be propaganda and unworthy. If it builds trust and confidence and hope, it mustn’t be true. Our heroes are all a myth, our greatness a lie. Our national character flawed and irredeemable.
It’s no wonder we’re in the mess we are. Our kids think the world is just and only now, and that the past never happened. You can’t build a future on that way of thinking. People need to have heroes, they need to have common pride and a vision of where they’ve come from, to get to where they want to go and to be people the future young can look back to and take inspiration from.
Because even today there are heroes in our midst.
Maybe you’re one of them and don’t know it. Maybe you can teach history to one of our kids. All it takes is to see it must be done. Tell your story, share your life and experiences, share what you’ve learned. Use that “learning moment” that comes along.
I sat in my truck and thought about what I could do. I had a slip of paper and dug for pen. I wrote down two names I thought had some significance on Veterans Day. I wrote “Gen. George Patton” and “Boatswains Mate First Class Petty Officer James Williams.” Just two. I went back in the store and said, “You know, I’m an old guy, but Veterans Day is pretty important. How aboutI give you a couple of names to look up? It’ll give you a sense of the reason for the holiday.”
Don’t know if she did. For all I know, she threw the paper away. But I felt better. Maybe she didn’t. I’ll ask next time I stop in. That’ll give me another shot.
