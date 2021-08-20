Donald Trump doesn’t have a political bone in his body. Joe Biden was born and molded in the pure clay of politics. He’s a career politician. Trump’s supporters love that he is not a politician, and Biden’s supporters love left politicians and social causes.
In Biden’s latest snafu the Taliban have declared victory over Afghan and American forces after mere days of fighting. When Biden was asked on July 8 whether the Taliban take over of Afghanistan was “inevitable,” he replied,
“No, it is not.” He continued saying the Afghan government has “300,000well-equipped” troops who were “as well-equipped as any army in the world.”
Then, “Against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.”
Biden’s response to the Taliban’s storming through the country and the capital of Kabul is reminiscent of America’s response to the fall of Saigon in 1975 when U.S. military forces hastily removed diplomats and South Vietnamese from the top of our embassy via helicopters. What an inglorious defeat. Biden himself swore that would not happen in Afghanistan.
What will happen under Taliban and Sharia law to abandoned Afghan interpreters and others who supported our troops?
What will happen to all Afghan women and girls?
What message does this send about America?
Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, and on his first day in office ordered a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activities on federal lands and water, causing tens of thousands of job losses. Biden’s solution to lowering gas prices now? Beg OPEC, specifically Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia to increase oil production. America was energy independent when Biden took office.
What about Biden’s crisis at the border? On his first day in office Biden nullified Trump’s policies that had immigration under control on the border. In spite of
Border Patrol’s warnings to his advance team in December 2020 that migrants would surge across the border by hundreds of thousands if he nullified Trump’s policies, Biden did it anyway. Pure politics.
Last week Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally visited the border, telling border agents, “if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose...” He said, “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field can’t continue and our system isn’t built for it.” Publicly, Mayorkas has denied a crisis, claiming the border is closed.
Not only are 200,000-plus migrants surging across the border each month with covid-positive rates as high as 20-percent, but also drugs, sex traffickers, gang members, and terrorists. How many have sneaked through under Biden’s open border policies?
When COVID hit, President Trump immediately began carrying out policies restricting international travel, building hospitals and respirators, and providing hospital ships that Democrat politicians refused to use. Operation Warp Speed to produce viable vaccines for covid was likely Trump’s crowning achievement in the fight against the pandemic.
Nevertheless, Biden, Democrats, and corporate media scoffed at vaccines saying they didn’t trust “Trump’s vaccines.” For months and months they blathered on and on about how dangerous any vaccines would be. The LEFT politicized the vaccines.
Biden is a politician, not a man to be bothered with accountability. His like-minded supporters must be so glad to have politicians back in charge of America. What’s the worst that could happen?
