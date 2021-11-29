What would Jesus have us do in regard to self-defense?
At the last supper, Jesus told his disciples, “and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.”
Some believe that Jesus commanded his disciples to prepare for war or self-defense because of what was to follow his death and resurrection, the persecution of Christians. Others believe it was another parable. I believe it’s both.
After Jesus said this, his disciples said, “See Lord, here are two swords.” Jesus’ reply was, “That’s enough!”
I can only imagine Jesus was rolling his eyes thinking, when the Holy Spirit comes, you will understand.
I believe that Jesus was revealing something much deeper than the carrying of arms for self-defense but what I do find interesting is that the disciples already had them.
Perhaps they hid them because they thought Jesus wouldn’t approve and decided this was the moment to reveal to Jesus what he already knew, that they had swords. Whatever you may believe about this, it’s clear in scripture that the disciples were in fact armed because we all know about Peter and the ear-chopping incident.
I believe as a husband and father of three, it is my sacred duty to be well-prepared with not only one sword but two. One is none and two is one. I also believe that our struggle isn’t against “flesh and blood” but against higher orders of evil of a spiritual nature.
However, that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be prepared to fight lower orders of evil, which is anyone who wishes harm to my family, friends or my country.
Recently, Kyle Rittenhouse was put on trial for shooting three people, two of whom were killed. Those who stood for evil analyzed his actions with sarcasm and hoped that the jurors would rule against the law.
The jury had the discretion to judge the law itself and could have ruled that Rittenhouse was “guilty” even though the facts clearly indicated he wasn’t.
A decision of this nature would have set a precedent that even though the law wasn’t broken, we are ruling against it because our hearts and minds are evil. It didn’t happen this time but the fact that he was put on trial in the first place could indicate how close we are to such a decision.
I believe that we are closer to the “last days” Jesus spoke about than ever before. Another scripture that comes to my mind is found in Isaiah, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” The state of the nation seems there are many who are calling for evil to be the order of the day.
I believe that this is what Jesus was referring to in Luke. A time is coming that my disciples will be put on trial and found guilty because they stand for what is right. “Look at the fig tree and all the trees. When they sprout leaves, you can see for yourselves and know that summer is near. Even so, when you see these things happening, you know that the kingdom of God is near. However, take heart and carry on. Just as in the recent trial, good will ultimately triumph over evil.”
