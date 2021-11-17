My 12-year-old father, in the mid-1950s, would stand outside the vast “Des Moines Register” newspaper — the authority in the state of Iowa — and watch the presses run.
Inside, thousands of editors and reporters punched away at typewriters. The stench of cigar smoke, chemicals and ink hung in the air. A massive press rolled nearly constantly, and it was in front of huge windows, giving anyone and everyone a peek inside where my dad would marvel while waiting to run his paper route.
I caught the bug at the newspaper in which he served as editor in New York. At 5 years old, I would stand in awe watching the press roll. The only rule to follow:
Don’t touch anything, because if you get ink on you, it will be everywhere. The God’s honest truth!
My path of newspapers had been cemented into my psyche before I reached first grade. It is a painful business. As Dad told me when begging me to get out of this business, “You will work horrible hours, make no money and it never stops.” Again, the truths ignored.
So much has changed since the first days of writing, when the Apple II computer screen was about the size of my hand. The newspaper business had just started to take some hits. Advertising margins weren’t as high due to the advent of television. But it was still a noble profession tasked with keeping those in charge honest.
The advent of social media dealt the worst blow to the newspaper industry. Advertisers found alternative outlets that could reach many more people. Large newspapers were bought out by corporations. The bottom line for stakeholders slowly began to take the place of keeping those in charge honest.
Then clicks became more important than actually covering the news honestly. Delivering fact-driven news became an afterthought to profit. Add in the proliferation of 24-hour cable news that has no interest in delivering fact- filled news, but using their platform to gain clicks by in- flaming the masses. Droning on and on for 24 hours every day of the week is exhausting to think about. Then realize how many will take one story and go wall-to-wall, bringing experts from all walks of life to bloviate without end on something they know nothing about.
No better example exists than watching the coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Wisconsin. The only connection I have to that case is that I have eaten breakfast in Kenosha. It is a very nice city on the banks of Lake Michigan. Other than that, nothing.
Whether Kyle Rittenhouse is found guilty or not, I frankly do not care. I have watched much of the testimony. It could go either way. The most horrifying aspect of this case has been the 24-hour TV news coverage.
Immediately on that night when three white people were shot by another white man, it became a racial issue. He was labeled a white supremacist by our vacuous president, who actually was good friends with actual white supremacists. But who cares, white supremacist comments will inflame the masses.
News hosts will declare something similar, with no evidence of motive. Nothing but conjecture and hysteria to drum up the emotions. And if there is anyone on Earth who can tell me how a white person shooting other white people is a racist act, please let me know.
Crying racism has become the quickest and most effective way to enrage the masses. Racism is much like climate change — you can blame every act by every person in every circumstance on both of them.
When the judge in the Rittenhouse case chastised the prosecutor — both of them white — guess what? Yes, the judge is a racist for admonishing a white attorney. Spend enough time in circuit court in any county in America, and the judge will dress down an attorney — harshly. But in most cases, no one sees it.
To make their narrative that Rittenhouse was some kind of white supremacist, any action by the judge in his favor has to come with a racial element. Judge dresses down the prosecutor, which makes the “white supremacist” side look favorable, so cry racism!
When Rittenhouse broke down in a fit of tears during his testimony, MSNBC’s Joy Reid declared them “White crocodile tears.” There is an obsession with race in this country, but the worse the obsession gets, the less attention acts of true racism will receive. There is terrible racism on every side, and to believe otherwise is a supreme act of naivety.
When true racism rears its ugly head, call it out, decry it and work on advancing as a society.
We are not advancing.
We are dying as a society.
There is no middle ground or discussion any more. Say something that the mob doesn’t agree with and you are a racist. A judge yelled at a prosecutor — he is a racist. A 17-year-old shoots three people as the city in which he works burns — he is a white supremacist. No waiting necessary.
Had this been 1952, about a dozen reporters would have delved into every aspect of this shooting case. They would have done the legwork necessary to deliver the most complete look at this case. They sure as heck wouldn’t have written “White Supremacist” on the front page of the newspaper the day after the shooting. That would have been journalistic malpractice.
Today, it is celebrated.
How sad indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.