A series of unfortunate events a few days after Christmas led me into Walmart in Laurel. I was in need of an item that only could be obtained at this Den of Misery. I knew better.
Yet, I thought, how bad could it be? It was very, very bad.
The first thing that happened was my special walking cane with a large pink bow tied around the handle was stolen out from under me. Really ... stolen. I turned my head slightly to the right, and when I reached for my cane, it was gone. I could not believe it. I looked around, my head practically spinning.
There is no way the cane could have been mistakenly taken, not with that big pink bow. I walked and hobbled around looking for the culprit. Who would steal a cane from an old lady at Christmas? I can only assume the cane thief removed the bow and walked out with it. It hurt my feelings more than angered me, which in itself angered me.
I made my way back to the electronics department to get what I had come for, dragging my legs canelessly. Once in electronics, I waded into an angry mob of customers. No help in sight.
They had been requesting help and waiting for a very long time. The main hue and cry was, “If you are going to keep the merchandise under lock and key, you must have help available.”
This led to, “Since I am going to do your job checking out, why don’t you trust me to leave without my ticket being scrutinized.”
Finally, one little lady clerk came, and it was not even her department. She tried to organize the crowd and help. Bless her. She told us, “It is only going to get worse. Three just quit today, and they are not going to be replaced.”
I was finally helped and got my $10 item that was secured as if it was a royal jewel. I dragged myself to the car. I had once before vowed not to return to this store, but this time I meant it.
While I am griping, it seems unfair for this store to stay open while other small family-owned shops are supposed to close for the pandemic. Thanks to Mayor Johnny Magee and others, Laurel was able to remain in business better than much of the country.
Earlier in the year, while walking down the aisle in this Walmart, a worker stopped me to tell me I must walk back down the aisle and follow the footprints. I was going the wrong way.
I peered at this official tag and it said, “Produce.” I kept walking the way I was headed. I doubt anyone was saved from illness by following the footprints on a filthy floor.
Months earlier, I had fallen in the same store while putting items on the checkout counter. The clerk continued checking instead of calling for help. Other clerks looked over at me and passed by, continuing their conversation. Two ladies, customers, saw me on the floor and left their place in the customer-service line.
They helped me up and stayed with me. Prior to that, an item did not ring up the correct price. Usually, when this happens I just don’t buy it, but I needed this. I asked the checker, “Could someone please check the price.” She told me no one could do that. I replied that many times I have waited while the customer ahead of me held up the line for a price check. This time, I needed one. She flat refused.
I firmly insisted someone be called. She then said, “You have to pay for the item before anyone can go check the price.” I leaned in closer to read her name. “That is a lie, Lois. I am not paying until someone comes.” After a very long wait, Harley arrived. She gave me more grief than Lois had. I never got my price-check.
As I left, I requested to see a manager at Customer Service. I was told two were in the store. The clerk returned and said she was told they were in a meeting and not available. I figured a manager would be useless anyway to have such a poorly managed store in general.
I feel badly for the workers there who try their best and have to work with such.
Plot twist! I just returned from Hattiesburg. I do not like to shop outside of the Free State of Jones. I appreciate what our sales-tax revenue means to Laurel. My granddaughter is growing up playing and attending fun things here that were not available when I was young.
I took my list into the Highway 98 Walmart, and it was a different experience. Same items, no locks, friendly and helpful clerks asking if they could be of help.
There were plenty of regular checkout lines open, and all moved quickly. The checkers didn’t seem to resent that shoppers were there. Walking out, no one had to check my receipt.
If Laurel Walmart wants shoppers, which it appears it does not, management should manage or be replaced.
Lastly, to whomever stole my cane, I would have given it to you if you had told me that you needed it. My prayer is that you never do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.