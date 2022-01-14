I don’t know where to start this.
I mean, how’s it possible to be so inundated with insane stuff that I can’t focus on one thing to opine about? From April last year to last week’s column, I’ve covered just about everything, and yet there’s always more.
How about this? Last week, I wrote about a “renaissance” and our part in making ourselves the people who bring new life to our country and ensure its future for our kids. What shape does that take? Are you asking yourselves that question? Have you already determined what you’re going to do? Are you doing that? Did I reach anyone? Because, believe me, stasis ain’t cutting it.
But that’s the “norm’ as I can see from too many. Stasis. Doing nothing and waiting for someone else to “do something.” That’s a recipe for disaster, but it’s the one recipe cooked up most of the time.
Our elected officials often end up being the that “someone” and kick us right out of the kitchen. Why aren’t you and me that someone, that somebody? Because Americans are sadly and willfully lazy, indolent and, frankly, collectively intentionally stupid is why. Too many make the choice to ignore the world around them or restrict their interests to their immediate environment. Hell, I talk with people every day who seem bright, can talk, walk and chew gum at the same time — as long as the talk’s about the weather, the next NFL game or deer season and their new truck. After that, nada. They haven’t got a stinking clue about anything, and worse, no interest in learning anything more — until it comes home to them.
Then they care. Now that the Leftist someones want our guns and have made ammo as hard to find as they can, have turned their favorite team into a bunch of “woke” social lecturers and kneelers, teams that sit out games because of a politically manipulated and manufactured pandemic.
Now that they’re destroying the economy and inflation is sky high, and the supply chain’s broken and building new trucks, let alone buying one is nearly unattainable.
Now that cops are the bad guys, criminals are walking out without bail and commie district attorneys are siding with the people doing the crimes. Now that girls are boys and boys are girls, and transgender freaks are breaking records that other transgender freaks set, while competing as a woman they aren’t.
Oh, yeah, you bet NOW they care.
Or how about China letting loose a virus and then our someones deny it and behave and act as if we did it to ourselves, turn on us and confine us to our houses, fire us from our jobs and tell us crap like we “might” be able to have Christmas, then lie through their teeth about vaccines that don’t work? Those the someones you’re counting on? The someones we’ve let turn us into masked sheep and taken even our faces and identities away, scared our children and denied them schooling and friends and fun? The someones we are too lazy to confront. Those someones?
The same ones who won’t end this “emergency” and mandate, outside their legal authority where you travel, eat and play.
Or let’s look at the someone-elses we’ve let turn elections into a clown show, allowing rampant fraud, ignoring the right and benefit of citizenship and, right now, as I’m writing this, are attempting to change the voting laws to keep their power and control over us forever. The someones wanting to give what’s yours as an American to anyone they wager will vote for them. Those someones? Maybe it’s the someones who’ve taken protesters who opposed them, arrested them and are holding them without bail or their right to a speedy trial in D.C. prisons.
Then there’s the border. Millions of invaders our someones announce to us as migrants. The someones ignoring our laws and turning their backs on our safety, allowing people coming here with literally nothing who the someones will feed, clothe and care for on the backs of American citizens and take our taxes to do it. But, by golly, you’re a damned racist if you don’t like them sucking up all the labor jobs, straining our welfare rolls, filling our clinics and hospitals, bringing back diseases we’ve eradicated long ago and forcing our schools to have dozens of languages and overcrowding. Those someones?
Add the someones who’ve turned the finest armed forces in the world into a social Petrie dish, where war-fighting prowess now takes a backseat to wokeness and inclusivity. The someones who at this moment are unable to counter Russian and Chinese aggression, can’t stop Iranian nuclear development and are powerless and clueless to stem North Korean ballistic missile testing. Not to mention how our someones lost the War on Terror after 20 years of victories and gave us 13 dead and another 18 maimed, as a cherry-on-top as we scurried out of Afghanistan and let the Taliban rule again using $80 billion of our equipment.
Those someones? The ones now going to send the Taliban $380 million in “humanitarian” aid. So, last week I waxed prosaic and appealed to the readers to awaken to the New Renaissance. Well, that was the “nice” me. This is the realistic me. Because it’s my opinion an awakening comes two ways — you have a dream or you have a nightmare. We’re having a nightmare.
Welcome to the jungle, baby. Look in a mirror. You’re someone. What’re you going to do to stop it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.