Dear Class of 2022,
You won’t remember the commencement speech from your graduation ceremony, and that’s just as well. It won’t have any bearing on your future.
It’s just another time-consuming ritual along with the 637 playings of “Pomp and Circumstance” to endure while sitting in an uncomfortable chair waiting for the only aspect of graduation you really care about — the parties!
But here’s a message you can look at after all the celebrations of how wonderful you are have subsided and the realization hits that it’s time for you to take the next step. Yes, this does not mark an end, for it is another new beginning ... (Sound of screeching brakes here).
No, that’s a line from every traditional speech. That’s not what you’re going to get here. Brace yourself for a message to get ready for the real world.
•
Good evening, graduates. We keep hearing how “courageous” you are to persevere during these “uncertain times.” Here’s a little secret: All times are “uncertain.” Times were uncertain for graduates in the early 1940s, ’50s and ’70s, when so many were sent to foreign lands to fight for — and possibly die for — their country or a country they’d never heard of. They were courageous. So were the graduates of the ’60s, who endured duck-and-cover drills in school, being taught that a quarter-inch of wood veneer would protect them from being vaporized in an atomic attack ... then told to get back in their desks and do their multiplication tables.
You grew up in an era when school was closed or let out early because of wind gusts ... or a forecaster said there might be wind gusts. No wonder the battlecry of your generation is about the “anxiety” you face on a daily basis.
It’s the only thing many of you can claim to achieve the coveted victimhood status. If you don’t have anxiety about every little thing, you’re the weird one.
Stop it with the anxiety and all of the other diagnoses to describe normal human feelings and behavior or to rationalize your own wrongdoings. Just own it and deal with it. Stop gazing at your navel and keep moving. Success has no meaning if there aren’t struggles. That’s where your parents and the culture of today have failed. They put you on third base and tell everyone their “baby” hit a triple.
You’re men and women now. Respectfully ask your parents and teachers to stop calling you “babies” and “kids.” That infantilizes you, which is the opposite of the kick in the seat you need. It implies that you are helpless and need to be taken care of. They’ve done a disservice by trying to protect you from everything that could possibly hurt you, physically and emotionally, all for the well-intentioned purpose of making sure you “have it better than we did.”
That’s the battlecry of the modern parent ... and it’s oh so destructive. You see, life doesn’t pull any punches. There are no “safe spaces” in the real world, so you’re not equipped to cope when it slaps you upside the head — and believe me, it will. How will you handle it?
That’s what concerns your elders. We see how you handle things you disagree with now — believing feelings matter more than facts, and disruption and disrespect are OK, as long as the cause is just in your undeveloped mind with your uninformed opinions. Unlike previous generations of protesters, you’re being praised for those antics by “leaders” instead of scorned. The long-term repercussions of that positive reinforcement for negative shenanigans probably won’t be good ... Lord help us, we can only pray.
I hope the best for you individually, but I don’t expect the same for all of you. Those who work harder and smarter should have better outcomes. Then again, circumstances beyond your control can occur. There is such a thing as luck, good and bad. Both are bound to happen, and both will seem unfair. It’s how you react that matters.
For many graduates in this generation, the only hardship you’ve had to deal with was when you lost the wifi connection just as you were about to set a high score in Minecraft. As a student from the ’80s, I can relate — kind of. Losing a cable TV connection could be catastrophic for us. We only had to endure The Cold War and bad music.
But here’s the difference: Our parents didn’t coddle and console us because of Olympic boycotts or after we learned that Milli Vanilli wasn’t real. We were the last generation that got to ride in the back of pickups and go bicycling with no helmets, without our parents having to fear being shamed in forums that reach billions of people with too much self-righteous indignation and too little impulse control.
You have been told to fear the coronavirus. It turned into a cause celebre, which is the first indication you should be suspicious. When celebrities sit in their mansions and send messages about us “all being in this together,” smell the B.S. — and, no, that’s not your bachelor’s degree.
By the way, you don’t have to get that either. Go join the military, learn a trade, become a police officer and a volunteer firefighter in your community. Those things will likely lead to a more rewarding life than those “professional students” whose mission is to avoid adulthood by earning useless degree after useless degree, then saddle working people with their student-loan debt.
Our “leaders” have failed you by instilling fear of things that “may” happen and for a virus that kills less than .5 percent of its victims. They made you believe it was your duty to quarantine because you could harm the elderly and the immunocompromised, when those folks and their families should be responsible for isolating themselves. By the way, the Greatest Generation would never want us to give up our liberty and way of life to protect them.
You’re more likely to know someone your age who died as a result of too many Coronas than from the coronavirus, but you’re sure as hell not scared of those. Wrecks, suicide, lightning and low-flying aircraft are more legitimate concerns for you. But don’t worry. Ever. That emotion is always wasteful and useless. Live by The Serenity Prayer: Accept the things you can’t change, summon the courage to change the things you can and have the wisdom to know the difference.
Live by that and the Golden Rule, and bring an old-fashioned blue-collar work ethic to your every endeavor. You’ll stand out among your peers and give yourself a great chance for success and a good life.
