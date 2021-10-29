We recently started the task of filling a $10-an-hour, part-time position here at the paper. The job will mostly consist of waiting on customers and answering the phone.
At about the same time we started that search, Joe Biden hosted a town hall with his propaganda partner CNN. If you watched it or even saw clips from it, you had to be absolutely horrified at what you witnessed.
I swear this is the God’s honest truth. If Joe Biden interviewed for the $10-an-hour front-desk job that we are currently filling, there is no way we could hire him. He doesn’t come across as competent enough to walk dogs for a living. With his stammering and stuttering, and losing his train of thought and his odd mannerisms, and quite frankly, the stupid stuff that does come out of his mouth, he certainly would never get our $10-an-hour front-desk job.
Ladies and gentlemen, it is time we faced the hard truth. We have a President of the United States who wouldn’t be able to get hired as a burger flipper at McDonald’s. Biden is so pathetically bad, any of the following would make a better president: Mike, “The Floor Guy;” the imaginary disease-carrying Chinese bat; Beavis; the person we end up hiring to answer phones; The Tiger King; Bernie Sanders; Tiffany Trump; Flipper; Dog the Bounty Hunter; Paris Hilton; any of the Housewives of Beverly Hills; the Geico Gecko; or an overripe cantaloupe. I wish I was kidding, but we would be better off with any of the above choices over the current embarrassment leading the country.
National Democrats and the evil forces behind the scenes, known as “The Deep State,” want us to believe that this seriously challenged Alzheimer’s patient, someone who couldn’t get hired at TJ Maxx, not only won the 2020 election but received the most votes in the history of the United States. They want us to believe that this shell of a man who wouldn’t be able to get elected president of his local PTA somehow managed to get more Black votes than Barack Obama! It’s ludicrous.
It is time we all admitted that the 2020 election was the real insurrection, not the Capitol protest of Jan. 6. Either that election was stolen or we have more than 80 million people in this country who are even more braindead than the dementia patient they allegedly elected. Based on the fact that we have overwhelming proof that the FBI, CIA, Obama Justice Department and the Clinton Campaign were all involved in a plot to overthrow President Trump through the use of a fake dossier claiming Russian collusion, you’d have to be equally as braindead to think that these same people weren’t involved in a plot to alter the election results of November 2020. They had already proven over and over again that they would do ANYTHING to get rid of Trump.
Joe Biden is a bad joke that has been played on all of us. He’s been put into power by The Deep State, and that Deep State obviously views the people of this country as the enemy. How else could you explain Joe Biden going on CNN and mocking “freedom?”
“I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID. COME ON!” He then went on to say that first-responders who don’t get vaccinated should be fired. To the puppeteers pulling the strings of the Joe Biden marionette, freedom-loving Americans and the police are the real enemy. It’s not China. It’s not Russia. It’s not drug runners, gang members, looters, rioters or even terrorists.
No, to Joe Biden and his ilk, freedom-loving Americans are the enemy because they can’t control us. One must wonder when did Joe Biden start hating America itself? Does Joe even know that he now hates the country he is supposed to be leading?
This country has made the life-long politician and his family millionaires, yet when asked whether he supports the removal of a Thomas Jefferson statue from New York’s City Hall, all Biden could offer up was that it is a decision that should be made locally.
What country do you think you are leading, Joe? Thomas Jefferson is the author of the Declaration of Independence.
He is the reason the country exists. He is the reason that we no longer pay taxes to the British, yet Joe Biden can’t even say that he thinks it is a bad idea to remove statues of the man, who is most responsible for founding the nation.
What a pathetic human being, not-to-mention president.
The good news is Americans are waking up to this di- saster of a president. Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a depth not seen since World War II. A governor’s race in Virginia between despicable Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe and Republican unknown Glenn Youngkin is a dead heat when it should have been a lock for the Democrats.
Even in my old stomping grounds of New Jersey, a Democrat stronghold equal to or greater than New York and California, Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy’s lead over his Republican opponent has shrunk from a whopping 26 percent down to just 6 percent. And make no mistake about it, it is all because of this disastrous presidency and the socialist totalitarian and anti-American policies that Joe Biden and his party have inflicted upon the nation.
Inflation, labor shortages, food shortages, an energy crisis, rising crime and illegal aliens pouring over our southern border are all self-inflicted wounds. They weren’t just self-inflicted, they were purposely inflicted on the citizens of this great country.
Joe Biden himself was inflicted upon the citizens of this great nation as well. He wasn’t elected president, he was placed into power through a sleazy, corrupt and faulty election process just like the leader of any third-world totalitarian nation. People have had enough and are starting to rise up and fight back. If the country we still know and love survives until 2022, we must insist that electoral integrity is first and foremost on everyone’s agenda. If we don’t have free and fair elections, then we will end up with socialist dictators instead of freedom-loving presidents running this country.
An election system that can’t be manipulated by The Deep State is the only way that we can be assured that another candidate who couldn’t get hired at Taco Bell isn’t made the free leader of the world. It is the only way the United States of America exists.
