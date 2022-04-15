Read more, react less
You know what’s wrong with the country these days? …
Now there’s a conversation-starter. Go anywhere in this once-great-but-rapidly-declining nation and ask that, and you’ll get dozens of responses. Lengthy, rambling ones about Constitutional conventions, secession and the gold standard, and oversimplified ones like, “We just need to get back to Jesus.”
I don’t disagree with the latter … I’m just not sure how you legislate that in a country that was founded on freedom of religion, and someone who campaigns as the “candidate of Christ” is as unsavory to me as a Communist. They’re both trying to get me to buy something that’s not for sale.
There are so many things out there that are wrong and sending us in the wrong direction, it’s impossible to pinpoint one. But something that’s near the top of the list was brought to mind this week with the reaction to a big story that we published. It was the one about “Mother of the Year” from Hattiesburg punching a youth softball umpire at the Sportsplex.
Hundreds of people felt the need to react on social media, but they obviously didn’t see the need to read the story. Dozens and dozens of people commented, “She needs to be arrested!” — even though there is a mugshot of her right there along with the charge and details of where and when she was arrested.
But that’s not the only story with reactions that frustrate me. Almost every story we post — whether it be a murder, a fatal wreck or an arrest — someone will post, “Who was killed?” or “What happened?” or “Where was this?”
Here’s a simple answer: READ THE DAMN STORY YOURSELF!!!
Is it easier to read comments than it is to read the story? And before you socialists chime in with “I’m not paying for a subscription to read that,” you should know that most of those stories can be read for free. (You should also know that your collective mindset that content should be free is killing the music industry, journalism and anything else where intellectual property is valued, so congratulate yourselves for contributing to the decline of our culture … but that’s a column for another day.)
The large number of people who mindlessly reacted to that story brought me to a single realization: People who rely on others to interpret things for them are the problem with the world. Their willful ignorance gives too much power to a few, often unsavory folks. Think about that for a minute.
The Bible, the U.S. Constitution, congressional bills, newspaper columns/editorials and consent agreements are all filled with language that different people interpret in different ways. Even direct, declarative sentences are parsed and reframed to suit the interpreter’s agenda for self-serving purposes.
Politicians, preachers and pundits can all count on the laziness and lack of involvement by the masses to give them power. Not all use it for ill-gotten gains, of course … but the opportunity is there. Why? Because too many people make decisions based on who is saying something rather than what is being said. It’s intellectual laziness, and it’s going to be our ruination.
That reliance on others to “tell me what it says” is the only reason for the hysterics surrounding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill … in a bill that doesn’t contain the word “gay.” That group never lets facts get in the way of a good hissy fit. I know, I know … that’s stereotyping, and that’s a big no-no, unless you’re painting conservatives with a broad brush, that is. And that’s what I’m about to do, because I’m a free thinker and equal-opportunity offender.
The outspoken nature of the LGBTQ crowd — and the fear they create in corporations, cultural leaders and Congress — created push-back, of course, and that empowered the fire-and-brimstone preachers who toss Old Testament grenades at them.
It’s the classic push-and-pull with no progress — exactly how both sides want it. The only winners are the respective collection plates to “fund the good fight.” Both sides believe they have the moral high ground, and as long as it’s profitable for both, they’ll stoke those fires and keep them burning.
Ironically, the people who are most likely to say “we need to get back to Jesus” are the ones who are probably pushing people further from Him. Most of the things the masses find objectionable about organized religion are manmade, not from the Word of God — as a whole. That’s the key phrase.
Yes, the Old Testament calls for people to be stoned to death for homosexuality and adultery (modern hellfire preachers don’t mention that one much for fear of stepping on the toes of some top donors!) and there are some “abominations” that are borderline absurd, such as eating shellfish.
But all of that is canceled out by the New Testament and what Christ did for us on the cross. That’s what we celebrate this weekend, but we need to remember it the rest of the year, too. Jesus was all about grace and mercy, not damnation and punishment.
He’s not the sweet grandfatherly figure the likes of Joel Osteen portray Him as (wait, does he mention Jesus?) … but He isn’t a flamethrower either. In scripture, He has a lot to say about those who use His name to sell their products.
Tomorrow, churches will be as full as the gyms are right after New Year’s Day. If the person in the pulpit pushes legalistic principles or portrays Jesus as your personal pawpaw in the clouds, know that both approaches are “from the pit of hell and smell like smoke,” as my favorite pastor Steve Brown of Key Life Ministries says.
Happy Easter!
