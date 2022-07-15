Read the Declaration of Independence, substitute King George III with Joe Biden’s administration. We’ve gone full circle. Today, our greatest enemy is our own government, and the people ignoring our Constitution and laws and values. They despise the limits to their quest for power. Our external enemies are letting Old Creepy Joe do their dirty work.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness.”
My life, liberty and pursuit of whatever happiness I want is being inexorably taken from me, and everyone, by the White House and his administration’s disdain and policies. How this has happened with the speed it has is going to be a topic for historians in the future. All I know is I can see it happening, and we’re living in the most dangerous time in our history.
I do all I can, as circumstances allow, and one person, to stave off the end of America as a Republic. Every day, I talk myself into believing we can save it. Put one foot forward and hope and pray. Still, everything tells me it may be hopeless. Not a day goes by without me calling or writing to someone. My representatives probably have dossiers on me.
It’s in my conversations at the barber or at the grocery store. I feel I spend all my energies trying to shake people awake and convince them to recognize the threats, to act before it’s too late. I’m like a broken record. But I’ll keep playing this tune until there’s no point. It’s my duty, the oath I swore as a 17-year-old Navy recruit.
But I’m afraid “no point” is coming — too quickly — and I think we better steel ourselves. Our Declaration made clear: Rights are from God, government by men and power by our consent. If it fails us, it must go.
This upcoming election is to bring it back to its duty. If we’re cheated of our votes as in 2020, there’s nowhere else to run, but away to whatever sanctuary we can make. And don’t believe it’ll be a “Hey, sorry to see you leave, but good luck” kind of split. Tyrants aren’t like that. The Leftists’ aim is subjugation and compliance, not accommodation.
On The Buck Naked Truth podcast, the publisher of this paper Jim Cegielski and I have broached this. Is it coming to secession — and, likely, violence — to save this Republic, or at least a part of it?
Any temporary victory in this upcoming election won’t stop the war against our freedoms and this form of governance. It’ll increase in intensity. The Left’s proven that Constitutional firewalls and legal judgements … and elections … mean nothing if it hinders their agenda. They simply don’t believe in our way of life. This country is never going to “coexist” when one side demands nothing less than complete abdication of everything their opposites hold dear.
They’ll continue strident dissent, mob violence and lawlessness. All to control and change our country, and damn us who resist. Will we need to build a new “shining city on a hill” with that guiding light of fewer, but still freedom-loving states? Will we have what it takes and re-embrace our founding principles?
Socialists and communists want that light extinguished. We want it bright. There’s no compromise I can see.
Our Founders knew this situation when they penned our Declaration. They lived under insufferable injustice.
We came near this fork once before, when the issue was slavery, forced into civil war by men greedy with self-interest and a disregard for humanity. We somehow weathered that storm and put that evil to death.
Today it’s again slavery. Not for just one race, but for all Americans who cherish freedoms and opportunities our country gives, this place where the hope of millions across the globe lives. Slavery for all of us running our individual pursuit of happiness versus a cult intolerant of genuine love of mankind, diversity and independence.
The American left needs, and can only thrive on division it manufactures and stokes ills, envy and victimhood to rend us. They’re about domination and a lock-step march over the cliff; worship to false idols, embrace death and need people dependent to elites doling out scraps. Again, a crisis fueled by greed and disregard. They believe they’re better, smarter and know what’s best for the “unenlightened.”
Terrible as a “national divorce” seems, perhaps it’s the only way for us who reject despots to live, prosper and avoid enslavement. Secession, rebellion, insurrection or treason. It depends which side you’re on, what you believe is right and wrong. Revolution is sometimes the only recourse to keep the yoke of tyranny from around men’s necks. Our Founders knew it. For them, it was the last and only pathway in the pursuit of happiness, and our right and duty under God. That’s why they wrote it in their declaration — so we wouldn’t forget.
The English philosopher John Locke (1632-1704), widely read by Jefferson, Adams, Franklin and the others who brought forward this nation, said it’s part of the “social contract” that when government counters the interests and welfare of a people, then people have a moral obligation to rebel and replace it.
In our case, to save themselves from tyranny and preserve freedom. He wrote: “Whenever the Legislators endeavor to take away, and destroy the property of the people, or to reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any farther obedience, and are left to the common refuge, which God hath provided for all men, against force and violence. Whensoever therefore the Legislative shall transgress this fundamental Rule of Society; and either by ambition, fear, folly or corruption, endeavor to grasp themselves, or put into the hands of any other an Absolute Power over the lives, liberties and estates of the people; By this breach of trust, they forfeit the power the people had put into their hands, for quite contrary ends, and it devolves to the people, who have a right to resume their original liberty.”
Locke then describes tyrannical government as a criminal thief — a burglar who steals into a man’s home and puts a knife to the owner’s throat to compel him to sign away the deed. He asks, “Should a robber break into my house and, with a dagger at my throat, make me seal deeds to convey my estate to him, would this give him any title? Just such a title by his sword has an unjust conqueror …”
A citizen’s rights, and the threat of removing them, is the catalyst that justifies rebellion against government.
From the Bible, which inspired our Founders, the Old Testament tells us of Hezekiah’s rebellion against the King of Assyria’s “unrighteous” rule: “… it is plain that shaking off a power which force, and not right, hath set over anyone, though it hath the name of rebellion, yet it is no offence before God, but that which He allows and countenances”.
My opinion is, now’s the time and place to weigh our national future. The choices are hard, will be painful and historical. Can we live in what America is today? Can we submit to what it may be tomorrow?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.