Publisher’s note: This is the column I wrote a few days after the Sept. 11 tragedy. It was published by the Laurel Leader-Call on Sept. 17, 2001.
•
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, I woke up to the sound of my two daughters happily chattering away as they got ready for school. My older daughter, Emily, was particularly excited on this day, and why not? On this day, she would be celebrating her 11th birthday. I wished Emily a happy birthday, kissed both kids goodbye and watched as my wife whisked them off to school. I got out of bed, turned on the “Today Show” and thought, “This is going to be a good day.”
It wasn’t. Instead, it turned out to be one of the worst days in the history of the world. An hour or so after my kids left for school, the world began to sink into insanity. I watched in horror as two planes struck the World Trade Center. Then the Pentagon was hit and there were reports of a fourth hijacked plane.
I sat there in shock as I watched two of the tallest and most majestic buildings in the world crumble to the ground. The horror that must have occurred inside those buildings, as well as on the hijacked planes, is inconceivable. The inhumanity astounds the mind.
I began to get that my wife and I would know people who worked in the buildings. I quickly phoned her and found that she was already in tears. Her sister and her brother’s wife both work in Manhattan, and she was desperately worried about them. Fortunately, we would find out later in the day that both were safe and sound. Still, each night, we intently study the names of the deceased hoping that we won’t recognize any of them.
As I listen to the people on TV who are searching for their loved ones, it is a constant struggle to hold back the tears. Sometimes I’m successful, sometimes I’m not. I mourn with the rest of America for the people we have lost. I mourn for the people of New York City, whom I still consider myself a part of. I even find myself mourning for the World Trade Center itself.
The World Trade Center and I have a history. Back in 1985, during my senior year of college, I helped move office furniture into Tower 1 for a friend’s brother. I don’t know if he still had his office there or not.
Before moving to Mississippi six years ago, I worked in Manhattan. Every day, I would look at the Twin Towers in awe as the New Jersey Transit commuter train I rode made its way toward New York City. They were part of the grandest skyline in the entire world, and they made you proud of America.
And just this past February, my wife and I traveled back to New York City to attend a wedding in Greenwich Village. We stayed at the Marriott World Trade Center, which was a beautiful hotel located directly in between the Twin Towers and was connected to both of them. Of course, it is now just part of the rubble.
I hope that we will rebuild the World Trade Center. And I hope that we will rebuild it just a little taller, and a little more beautiful than it was before. It is the only way that we can show terrorists that you can hurt us, but you will never defeat us.
Yes, America has lost a battle, but the citizens of this country have the ability to turn what will become known as the worst single day in American history into a new beginning. Our country must unite for the common good of the country.
Democrats-Republicans, Blacks-Whites, North-South, Protestants and Non-Protestants. We must unite simply as Americans. It is the only real way to honor the victims of this tragedy.
Let’s start the process here in Laurel and Jones County. Just a few short months ago, I ran for Mayor of Laurel. I was horrified to find so much racism, hatred, bigotry and ignorance in a town that I have grown to love. It was so bad, I even had a member of my campaign staff chased by a man carrying a baseball bat, simply because I was a “Yankee.”
Citizens in Laurel and all around the country should realize that we must eliminate our hatred of each other and unite. Remember, the terrorists who turned our lives upside down last Tuesday didn’t care if you were black, white or Hispanic, Protestant, Jew or Muslim, Yankee or Rebel … he only cared if you were an American. And he wanted all of us dead.
God bless America!
