Celebrating my kid’s 19th birthday this week made me feel old. But when the discussion turned to what it was like to turn 19 in the ’80s, it made me feel grateful for growing up in the time period that I did, before cellphones and surveillance cameras were monitoring our every move.
We weren’t out committing felonies or anything like that, but there was near-daily misdemeanor-level mischief of some sort. That freedom, without the constant, hovering attention of phone app monitors and checking in, taught most of us some important life lessons about how to handle situations and having to suffer consequences for our actions. I couldn’t begin to cram all of my examples into the space of this column ... and since there’s no record of most of them, why make one now?
Vague references, not specifics, is the only ammo my kid is getting from me (though my mom has been known to be a little too forthcoming, filling that chamber with a few rounds over the years).
But there were plenty of other things that were good about growing up in the pre-tech era. One that I was just thinking about recently was the accidental learning — or learning by osmosis — that occurred when Dad controlled the car radio and the TV. We didn’t have the luxury of individual entertainment, and we definitely didn’t have on-demand options.
It never crossed my mind to even consider asking my father to let me put the radio on something I wanted to hear when we were riding somewhere. If it was a fall Saturday, then Jack Cristil and the Bulldogs would be our companions. Weekday mornings, it would be Farmer Jim and Feist Dog, midday would be Paul Harvey and weeknights we’d listen to Bruce Williams. I probably acted like being forced to listen to them was some sort of cruel and unusual punishment, but the truth is, I listened. I often sat with Dad after he pulled into the carport to hear the inevitable final twist on Paul Harvey’s “Rest of the Story” or to hear the bumper sticker of the day, followed by his signature, “Good day.” Bruce Williams would welcome us to his world with his surprisingly soothing New Jersey inflection before dispensing advice on just about anything, from real estate and personal finance to careers and relationships. He seemed to know something about everything, and he was always matter-of-fact but kind with his delivery, finishing with his signature, “I wish you well, my friend.” To this day, I still spend most of my drive time listening to talk radio, even though I love music.
Wild Saturday nights of my childhood were spent with my parents, watching a double-feature — “The Love Boat” followed by “Fantasy Island.” Even in elementary school, I had a notion that these shows were hokey and cheesy. But I learned to look forward to them. I developed a crush on Barbi Benton and learned from Charo that a crazy woman could be intriguing, even if she wasn’t communicative. I also had some tough life lessons, like learning that Carol Brady had a secret double life, sneaking away from that bunch back home to make regular getaways on Pacific Princess, often with other men. But after what we found out later about Mr. Brady’s other life, her trysts made more sense, so she gets a pass.
If the president or a special breaking news report came on, I saw it. If the news — which was gloriously only a half-hour long, then over — was on, we watched and listened. Because of that, I knew about gas lines and OPEC, and I sorta knew what Johnny Carson was talking about when he made jokes about Jimmy Carter and his beer-guzzling brother Billy. I vividly remember the daily countdown of how long U.S. hostages had been held in Iran, then seeing them get released as soon as Reagan was sworn in as president. I didn’t know the details of any of those crises, but I knew that America earned instant respect with this new leader critics were calling too old. Interesting contrast, considering our country’s leader and status now. Things were really rough in our state then, with Cliff Finch in the Capitol during the Carter years. Mississippi was dealt a double dose of Democrat governors from the South during those dark days.
Even when we could listen to the radio station we wanted to or get control of the TV, we were limited to what either was broadcasting right then. Because of that, we had to listen to some songs we didn’t necessarily like, but it was oh so exciting when one we were waiting to hear came on. Sure, we had records and cassettes, but there was something about the DJ playing your jam unexpectedly ... and it’s a feeling young folks don’t understand.
They can watch/listen to whatever they want, when they want. That’s the only world they’ve ever known, controlling everything. And that probably has a lot to do with their inability — or, more likely, unwillingness — to endure anything they don’t want to, like a different idea or opposing opinion. It’s not going to hurt you. And you may even find redeeming qualities — or entertainment — in the things your initial instinct told you to resist.
Archie Bunker, Andy Sipowicz and Tony Soprano are the three greatest TV characters in history. All of them had something in common — they were flawed and complicated, but they were strong and devoted to their families in every way with their actions, even if their words didn’t always match that assessment. Father doesn’t always know best, as the popular shows in the ’50s and ’60s told us, but he’s not always a doofus either, as most post-’90s shows have portrayed dads.
It’s just TV and talk radio. But check out something you don’t want to sometime. You might like it, or at least learn something. I did. I learned to like Capt. Stubing, Isaac the Bartender, Gopher and the rest of the gang, as well as mysterious foreigners like Mr. Roarke and Tattoo ...
Anyway, enough of all that. Happy 19th birthday, kiddo ... Kiddo?
“Wait, what, were you saying something, Dad? Had my airpods in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.