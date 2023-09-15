Celebrating my kid’s 19th birthday this week made me feel old. But when the discussion turned to what it was like to turn 19 in the ’80s, it made me feel grateful for growing up in the time period that I did, before cellphones and surveillance cameras were monitoring our every move.

We weren’t out committing felonies or anything like that, but there was near-daily misdemeanor-level mischief of some sort. That freedom, without the constant, hovering attention of phone app monitors and checking in, taught most of us some important life lessons about how to handle situations and having to suffer consequences for our actions. I couldn’t begin to cram all of my examples into the space of this column ... and since there’s no record of most of them, why make one now?

Mug-Thornton, Mark

Mark Thornton

