U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. 

They were slammed by the left. They were slammed by the right. And they were slammed by everyone in between. Yet 20 House Republicans stood firm, stood up for America and stood up for you and me.

Jim Cegielski

Let me introduce you to the 20 Republican House representatives who you can count on to not only stand up against the socialist left, but will also stand up against the corrupt establishment right. They are Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas, Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Rep. Elijah Crane of Arizona, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, Rep. Anna Pualina Luna of Florida, Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Rep. Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Rep. Matthew Rosendale of Montana and Rep. Keith Self of Texas.

