They were slammed by the left. They were slammed by the right. And they were slammed by everyone in between. Yet 20 House Republicans stood firm, stood up for America and stood up for you and me.
Let me introduce you to the 20 Republican House representatives who you can count on to not only stand up against the socialist left, but will also stand up against the corrupt establishment right. They are Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas, Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Rep. Elijah Crane of Arizona, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, Rep. Anna Pualina Luna of Florida, Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Rep. Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Rep. Matthew Rosendale of Montana and Rep. Keith Self of Texas.
I don’t think it is any coincidence that six of the 20 come from the states of Florida and Texas. I think it is embarrassing that Mississippi wasn’t represented.
These are the 20 heroes who opposed California establishment Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, earning serious and important concessions from McCarthy, who finally won the speaker job on the 15th try.
Because of these 20 brave representatives, who were attacked viciously in the press and by their own party, spending limits are now attached to any proposed debt-ceiling increase. It’s one way to reel in the runaway spending that the federal government has been doing since the days of George W. Bush — spending that jeopardizes the future of our children and grandchildren.
Maybe even more importantly, the 20 hero reps were promised votes on a border security plan put forth by Texas Republicans, term limits for members of Congress and a plan to balance the federal budget over the next 10 years. Fixing the border, balancing the budget and term limits! My God, how can any true Republican be against any of these things? And why did it take threats to get the Speaker of the House to agree to them? This should have been part of the speaker’s agenda from the get-go.
Each one of these votes will be of the utmost importance, but pay specific attention to the vote on term limits. It will never pass, but it will tell you immediately whether your particular House representative is serious about fixing the country. In other words, we will be watching Rep. Mike Ezell’s vote very closely.
Another concession that McCarthy was forced to give was the end of massive omnibus bills that combine several appropriation bills into one. Not only that, the 20 made sure that members of the House had at least 72 hours to actually read any bill before a vote was taken on it — common sense, maybe, but it isn’t how things have worked in D.C. in a very long time.
Every single concession that McCarthy was forced to make should be applauded by every patriotic American who cares about the future of this country. So why were these 20 House representatives turned into villains by people in their own party and commentators on Fox News? It’s mind-boggling.
Nineteen of the 20 heroes are members or were endorsed by the House Freedom Caucus, which, according to the left-wing press, makes them “far right extremists.” Just so you know, the House Freedom Caucus, as well as the Mississippi Freedom Caucus, believes in less government, lower taxes, following the Constitution and individual freedom. For some reason, this is all it takes now to be considered a “far right extremist.”
But let’s forget about the left-wing press. Sean Hannity, Newt Gingrich, most of the Fox Morning show and a boatload of other so-called conservatives, plus Mississippi’s own political hack Sid Salter, showed their true establishment political slant by continually blasting the 20 heroes who were standing up for real Americans. It certainly explains why corrupt establishment hack Lindsey Graham is a favored guest of Hannity. I guess Hannity and the rest didn’t want to lose their invite to the Republican National Convention.
Once again, Tucker Carlson, as well as Dan Bongino, proved that they were the class of the Fox lineup for standing with the holdouts against McCarthy, pointing out that McCarthy has been in the House for 16 years and has done little to nothing to stop America’s decline during his time in office.
I, like all Americans should be, am hoping that McCarthy is the greatest Speaker of the House in the history of the country, and he is off to a good start. His first act as speaker put forward a bill that would cut IRS funding by $70 billion, which was 90 percent of the money that Biden and the Democrats threw at them to hire 87,000 new IRS agents which, without a doubt, will be used as another tool to go after their political opponents.
In the end, because of the slim majority that Republicans hold in the House, we need this Republican House to unite against the socialist, anti-American policies of the Biden Administration and the Democrats. However, what happened during the selection of the Speaker of the House was not “terrorism,” as moronic Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw suggested. It wasn’t a “total clown show,” as Hannity said it was. And it certainly wasn’t “far right extremism,” as the New York Times reported.
On Thursday, in this newspaper, Sid Salter wrote “the political damage to the Republican Party who saw the speaker’s choice derailed by a group of backbenchers and political showmen from within their own party was nothing if not embarrassing and harmful.” Sid’s a nice guy, but he is hopelessly in love with the establishment, and he couldn’t be more wrong.
No, what happened in the chamber of the United States House of Representatives last week was 20 House members standing up for America, standing up to runaway spending, an out-of-control border and to politics taking precedence over the American people. It was a thing of beauty. All conservatives should be thanking those 20 heroes. More importantly, we should be making sure we elect more Freedom Caucus-endorsed candidates both federally and here in Mississippi.
Email Leader-Call Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.