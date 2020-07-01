Halfway through 2020 and I am on vacation being chased by a friggin’ cloud of Sahara Desert dust.
Only in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic that — depending on what cable news channel one watches — will either kill every last one of us or is a secret, hidden agenda to ruin Donald Trump and shutter free speech, could our next challenge be a dust storm that has crossed the Atlantic Ocean. Wouldn’t that create a huge mud puddle? Hell, I don’t know.
What I do know is that nothing will surprise me in the year that is, without question, the worst in the 21st century. As Clark Griswold said in Christmas Vacation: “If I woke up with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be as surprised as I am right now.”
And guess what? We have six mxlplixendrixenlixken months to go! What next? Frogs falling from the sky? Alligators on North Magnolia Street? In this year, those events wouldn’t even garner a head turn.
So, let’s review, shall we?
January arrived with so much promise. Revelers around the world rang in the new year with hope of prosperity, peace and love ... SUCKERS!
January featured the impeachment of the President of the United States, one of the most ill-advised, ridiculous assaults on the presidency in the history of mankind. Can anyone even remember impeachment? The entire case from the start was ginned up in an effort to overthrow the will of the people. Finally, those nefarious means are being exposed — although you won’t find it on most TV stations.
For hours on end, stuffed-shirt politicians droned on and on about the president holding U.S. aid to a foreign power in exchange for an investigation that never happened. Brilliant use of our lawmakers’ time, especially when there was a silent killer lurking in our near future. Who cares about a stupid virus in China when we have to remove the president for a benign phone call?
LSU won the national championship. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. We were on the verge of Mardi Gras ... outside of the ridiculousness in D.C., not a bad start. Then I watched a grown, adult woman literally get cut in half by a tandem parade float. She tried to cross between the two floats — don’t ever do that — when the floats started to roll. She got caught in the middle. It was horrific. People of all ages looked on in horror as police tried in vain to form a circle around the body.
Nineteen times of 20, we watch parades from St. Charles Avenue. Only once — the night the woman got sliced in half — did we watch from anywhere else. Mardi Gras finished leading into the best time of year — good weather, festivals, baseball, March Madness, the Masters ...
SHUT ’ER DOWN!
COVID-19 brought us to our knees. At first, we were told not to wear masks and to stay at home. We had to wash our hands for 20 seconds. Don’t breathe on anyone and don’t let anyone breathe on you. Toilet paper disappeared. Grocery store shelves were emptied.
For weeks, we stayed home, getting more and different information every day. Models predicted 2 million deaths by the end of the summer. Others pointed to 200,000 at the end of June — which was Tuesday. The latest new “model” — how we believe these idiots is beyond me — is calling for 179,000 by October. Come October, the new models will predict 200,000 deaths by April 2021.
A hysterical national media jumps all over those numbers but rarely asks, “How could you predict in March that there would be 200,000 deaths by the end of June, and now predict 21,000 fewer deaths than you predicted for June four months later?”
Instead, they stoke the flames of fear. They make us mask up wherever we go. Increases in COVID-19 cases are highlighted daily, with no context. They will report on cases, but leave out deaths from COVID. If the death numbers were reaching that of the Spanish flu or the Great Plague, certainly we would hear about it.
Right here in Jones County, more than half of all COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term care facilities. We lost March Madness and the Masters. Then baseball and pro basketball and hockey ceased. European soccer was halted. Events were canceled deep into the fall. Seemingly everything that makes spring a perfect time to be alive had been taken from us.
With our nation on edge, a piece of human trash not fit to sit alongside a cockroach kneels on another man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, choking the life from him. Up sprang protests of the killing of George Floyd — rightfully so. But those, too, were hijacked by those wishing chaos on this country.
Then Atlanta burned after a drunk who was about to be taken into custody and brought to jail — like thousands of drunks every single day — started fighting with police. He was shot and killed by one of the officers. Atlanta went up in flames.
In Seattle, a portion of the city has been taken over by lawlessness. Statues are being yanked down almost nightly. Chaos is challenging the rule of law — and chaos is winning.
Now a dust storm from the Sahara Desert will be hovering over the Gulf of Mexico and our area later this week. If the guessers are more accurate than the COVID-19 modelers, the cloud will hit like a Gulf hurricane and pretty much follow our car north toward Illinois.
If I can see well enough, I might just keep driving. I might get lost in the dust cloud and never return. In the year 2020, nothing would surprise me.
And to think, seeing a woman get cut in half will be but a footnote to this mxlplixendrixenlixken year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.