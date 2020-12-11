Going into my 28th year in the newspaper business, I’ve seen a lot of changes in the profession. That’s an understatement, of course. The procedure of putting the paper together is nothing like when I started. Back then, we used hot wax and razor blades to cut-and-paste stories and photos on pages before they went to the pressroom.
These days, page-makers wouldn’t have any need for hot wax and razor blades unless they were preparing for a beach getaway … and they could build pages and send them to the press from their cabana if they had a laptop and a wifi connection.
But some things have stayed the same, even with light-years of advancements in technology and while working in widely divergent communities. There’s always been a small but vocal group of readers who have designated themselves as representatives of all of the other readers. They speak with great authority about the kind of stories “everyone wants to see in the paper” and, more often than not, the kind of stories “everyone is tired of seeing in the paper.” They come to these conclusions by consulting with an almost-full table of like-minded people at a dinner party.
When the opportunity to share the results of their research arises, they offer this helpful piece of advice, presented as if it’s the most original concept ever conceived in the history of journalism: “People want to see good news … some pahhhhhhhsitive stories.”
If I’m pressed for time — which will suddenly become the case if the conversation turns down this well-beaten path — I’ll look toward my unsolicited adviser, feign an expression of earnestness and say, “Thank you for that. I’ll really give that some thought.”
If I’m feeling educational, I’ll explain how our experience over the years has proved that their advice is ill-advised. Our job is to deliver eyeballs for the advertisers, first and foremost. We do that by delivering news that the most people in our readership are interested in, and we do it in an entertaining/informative way. We have a responsibility to serve as a watchdog and to chronicle events for the community, and we take those responsibilities seriously, but we can’t provide those or any other services if we’re not able to pay people to perform those duties.
If I’m feeling sarcastic, I might say, “We’re just trying to sell papers because … well, we sell papers.”
If I’m feeling irritated, I might just ask Jim if he has anything to say to our new consultants, then wait for the fireworks. I’m pahhhhhhhsitive he’ll offer a three-word response that instructs them to do something that sounds anatomically impossible.
After a year like 2020 has been, most people would give us a pass for not being pahhhhhhhsitive enough. So, I’m taking it as a challenge — not to be contrary— to come up with a few pahhhhhhhsitive things that happened this year:
• The coronavirus and the response to it exposed a lot of things that needed to be exposed. One was the lack of high-speed internet access in so many parts of our state, making orders to work and take classes from home virtually impossible (see what I did there?) for a large percentage of the population. Federal money was sent and DE Fastlink — the internet-provider subsidiary of Dixie Electric — was fast-tracked into existence and is currently (see what I did there) working to bring world-wide web access to homes and businesses in some of the most underserved parts of the county. Here’s hoping we get linked fast. We country folks need it!
• The COVID-19 “crisis” wasn’t all bad. This was my 50th year on the planet, which means I was supposed to get a colonoscopy … but with all of the extra stress on our medical professionals, I didn’t schedule the procedure. Yes, that was a sacrifice I made for the cause. We’re all in this together, folks!
• The previous item refers to something staying covered up so people weren’t exposed to it, for which they should be eternally grateful. But a lot was exposed that needed to be — too much to list in this space, in fact. If you still don’t believe that some medical professionals, Big-Tech, the national media and protesters are an unholy, unlikely alliance being used as political pawns, then you have your head where that colonoscope was supposed to go. It’s been so egregiously obvious, it’s not even up for debate any more, and that’s the tell-tale sign: A healthy skeptic can’t even ask a question that goes against the grain of the Gospel According to the Left without risking social-media pillorying and possibly his livelihood. That’s a more informative “answer” about where we are politically and culturally than anything that could be said.
• It’s fitting that in this year of the facemask, West Jones’ football team finally got to put on the veil instead of being the bridesmaid. Congratulations to the West Jones football coaching staff, players and parents on an amazing accomplishment. Putting the Class 5A state championship gold ball in the trophy case won’t repair all the property and lives that were destroyed by that tornado that devastated your area in April, but it sure is a happy distraction for a lot of deserving folks.
• Our local hospital, emergency management, law enforcement, first-responders and volunteer organizations showed they can handle anything that Mother Nature (and Chinese labs) throw their way. Bless all of them and their families.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.