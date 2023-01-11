For a misspent year, I cleaned toilets and stocked concession stands in a decrepit baseball stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. It was miserable work with miserable pay.
The stadium was an absolute dump, although overflowing with history since it had been hosting baseball games for nearly a century before I arrived. The concession stands were tiny and quite dirty most of the time. Boxes were stacked where boxes shouldn’t have been stacked. Oil for the French fries that should have been changed frequently resembled an overhead view of the Mississippi River.
From the inside, those concession stands needed a huge overhaul, starting with the person in charge — me. I failed to keep up with the cleaning and the clutter, but since few people would actually see the disaster I had created, I whistled past the s&*thole, as I called those stands.
About every three months, the health inspector would come for an “unannounced” visit to inspect those stands, make sure we were in compliance with health codes and to either give the thumbs up — meaning we could still sell cheap “lips and toes” hot dogs and French fries cooked in Mississippi River murky oil — or to shut the place down. Make no mistake, we should have been shut down. I should have been fired. Fines should have been levied and the entire operation overhauled.
That never happened.
The “surprise” health department inspections came with about a three-day notice to the general manager of the team, likely with the promise of an envelope full of cash in return for the special considerations. When the inspector would schedule his unannounced visit, we would spring into action.
The oil got changed. The mops came out and the bleach flowed unimpeded. Every inch of those concession stands sparkled. But just in case I forgot something, the inspector would visit the general manager upon arrival — likely to share a drink — and give us an extra 30-minute head start.
By the time Mr. Inspector walked through that decrepit hallway into those stands, he could do nothing but marvel. There was absolutely no need for concern here. See you again in a month or two!
What was accomplished? The concession stands were still miserable. The oil would continue to turn murky. The person in charge would continue to have a job because looking at things from the perspective of the inspector, all was good.
And so it was earlier this week when we saw President Joe Biden making his first trip as president — likely ever — to the southern border to see firsthand the misery that his policies have created on the border. There would be no surprise visit, as it was announced days in advance — enough time to clean up the streets of illegal aliens in El Paso, Texas. Migrant “cities” were dismantled and the illegal aliens who had broken U.S. law to get into this country were, for the most part, hidden.
When Biden landed — I wonder if he had any clue in which state he thought he was in — everything looked perfect. Where is the problem? This looks fine. Why all the hub-bub about illegal immigration? These Republican leaders are making mountains out of molehills. There is nothing to see here.
Much like the filthy concession stands, though, the plague of illegal immigration remains one of the greatest threats to the national security of this country, whether the sock puppet in chief riding in a motorcade could see it or not. The flow of fentanyl across our borders, a drug that is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and has the potential to darn-near wipe out the entire population of this country, shows no signs of letting up. How many people on terrorist watch lists are sneaking in? Where are they going? Does anyone have a clue?
How our elected officials in Washington are handling the border is, albeit on a monumentally higher scale than the ballpark inspector, an abject dereliction of duty. Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas is playing the role of 24-year-old Sean Murphy, telling anyone and everyone who will listen that everything is fine, then pointing to the “A” grade on the inspection report to prove it to the inspector. Like the 24-year-old concession stand boss, Mayorkas is getting away with it, too.
How many people did I have a role in getting sick because I didn’t properly clean the ice cream machine? How many trips to the toilet did that Mississippi River oil French fries cause? How many people are dying every day because of gross negligence in our highest levels of government regarding the southern border?
Instead of watching throngs of illegal aliens cross the Rio Grande and meeting with state and local officials to tackle one of the great crises of our time, the sock puppet visited with Salvation Army workers who he thought were Secret Service agents. It would be no surprise if video surfaced of him trying to shake hands with a flag pole.
Nothing was accomplished with Biden’s trip other than for his handlers — remember, he likely thought he was in Idaho — to tamp down criticism that he hadn’t seen the chaos at the southern border, then mutter through words handed to him that the chaos is manufactured. “El Paso looked great to me!”
Of course it did. So did the first-base pizza stand at that old miserable ballpark because those in charge of making sure things are run properly were just as unserious in doing their job as our elected officials are in doing theirs.
