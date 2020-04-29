A few ramblings while trying not to let being COVID-19 homebound with the awful laugh track of the TV show “Friends” droning on in the background.
•
Lord willing, we are on the way down the curve. The predicted apocalypse is not materializing. There is no drastic need for hospital beds. It is a good thing. We are a resilient species.
Mississippi is at the forefront of the next experiment — will it flare up again if we are out and about. My guess? No. That is a very good thing. It could have been so much worse.
This will not be the last virus to infect us, but it should be the last time we let something take us to our knees so fast. Wonder if any foreign power is taking notice.... Just saying.
Like everyone should, my beliefs on the COVID-19 have been fluid. I don’t automatically jump into a corner and defend. I try to diversify my news intake even though I am being lied to on both sides of the political aisle. I figure the truth lies somewhere in the middle and it will never come from the lips of a politician whose livelihood relies solely on their ability to land “one more term.”
Turn off and tune out the politicians.
Pay attention to the doctors. When Dr. Mark Horne spoke back in early March urging residents to “stay sanitary, stay sane and keep your distance” it made more sense than most everything else I was hearing.
For those who don’t know Dr. Horne, you are missing out. For my years in Laurel, he was my doctor. I won’t tell him what this lockdown has done for my thirst for beer, but I am sure he knows. “Trying my best, doc!”
He is the most reasonable, personable and knowledgable doctor I have ever met. I believe in what he says.
“Stay sanitary, stay SANE and keep your distance.”
We should be more sanitary, especially in places where many people touch the same items.
Today’s lesson: Grocery carts. WIPE THEM DOWN!
According to thehealthy.com in a survey of grocery carts from 85 stores, “The shopping carts were found to harbor some of the most painful microbial monsters, such as diarrhea-causing Campylobacter and the potentially deadly Salmonella. In the sample of 85 random shopping carts, a whopping 50 percent were found to carry E. coli, and 72 percent contained coliform bacteria. This level of coliform suggests that fecal matter is involved in the contamination of most shopping carts.”
Get wiping.
We will learn to keep our distance. It’s pretty pleasant not being breathed on in the grocery store lines. We will go to movies again, but maybe with limited seating for the time being. Restaurants will have dine-in service again. Wash your hands after the bathroom and stay home if you are unwell. We all have a big responsibility in this thing, too. One prediction: Get used to carrying around a thermometer. We are going to need them.
A lot of folks are wearing masks, but color me skeptical. I bet the masks go away pretty quickly, especially in these parts. We all know what is coming — morning temps in the 80s with humidity 10-points higher. Any public official who dictates that I have to wear a mask is getting a big No. 1 sign from me.
Don’t forget that for a long time after this whole thing started, we were told to ditch the masks. Masks are for doctors. I agree. Just don’t breathe on people.
Those simple three “Dr. Horne Rules” should continue to dictate the day.
I miss Dr. Horne, although he likely would still yell at me in a way that makes me feel happy to be being yelled at. How does he do that?
Follow his advice. Summer is on the horizon. Be smart. Don’t stop living!
COVID-19’s biggest loser
There have been some really big losers in this ordeal. Sadly in a second-cousin, twice-removed kind of way, it is our industry that will prove to be the biggest loser. Objectivity died and it was so blatant.
In nearly seven years at the Leader-Call, I have witnessed us being called “liars” more times than I ever could count. Each time we would ask what are the lies we tell? “Y’all just lie.”
While many toss bombs at us, no one can point to specific lies. We have asked. No one answers.
But, in the case of the national TV media, it is tangible. Reporters have stopped covering the story in order to be characters in the story. Why else do reporters get into heated shouting matches with the president? It will get that reporter air time and air time means ratings.
There are a few of the old-pro reporters clinging to this brilliant object known as a newspaper, but many of them have been compromised by what corporation owns that newspaper. While they should be miles apart, politics, big business and the media walk hand-in-hand now. Too often, news is agenda-driven rather than facts-driven.
Last week, I celebrated the impending death of the handshake.
This week, I will cheer for the death of 24-hour television “news” media.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.