Everywhere I go in Jones County, politics — one race in particular — is the primary conversation. Just the other night, I walked in a local eatery to pick up a call-in order for a pair of hungry teenagers who had been helping distribute thousands of free Election Guide newspapers to the masses. As I stood there, hanging back, there were three separate conversations going on at the bar. All of them were discussing the race for sheriff.
Quite a few people have said it’s one of the dirtiest or most divisive races they’ve ever seen, but it ain’t even close. No, the U.S. Senate race between Chris McDaniel and Thad Cochran in 2014 was way, way worse. Longtime friendships and alliances were severed and McDaniel and his family were threatened and ridiculed and dragged through the mud … and that’s just what happened locally, not including all of the craziness that went on statewide and nationally.
Nope, this campaign against Sheriff Alex Hodge isn’t the toughest political race we’ve seen here. Heck, it’s not even the toughest sheriff’s race I’ve been involved in. That would have been in 2003, while I was working at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko.
The incumbent sheriff was being challenged by his chief investigator, another longtime deputy who was also a constable and the Kosciusko police chief. That year, it seemed like I joined the ranks of law enforcement. Every major crime (and quite a few minor ones) that happened in the county and city, I got the call. That was around the time that the meth-making business was exploding (sometimes literally), and I went to every bust.
Heck, I was even assigned a task while the officers were conducting their search. After taking photos, my job was to watch the home-made porn film that all meth addicts made along with the drug. Meth makes users feel quite amorous, but their films, like their lives, never have a, ummm, happy ending.
I had to watch every minute, not for perverted reasons or because the officers were playing a cruel joke on me, but because the perps often used the drug or it would be visible in the video at some point. That could be used as evidence in court. Having me watch freed up officers to do more skilled labor. I was disgusted by the images but happy to help out law enforcement. Always have been.
That’s the reason it stings a little when folks accuse me or the paper of being anti-law enforcement. It’s no different than calling someone a racist because he disagrees with Obama’s policies. It’s a cheap shot that has no basis in reality. It’s only intended to inflame the masses instead of invoking thought or reason. I have a long, well-documented career of being supportive of law enforcement, this sheriff in particular. He knows it and all of his minions who are bashing me know it … and yet they accuse me of being dishonest. Wow.
I’m doing my best to stay out of the Facebook fray, but sometimes that’s difficult. The only reason I got into it last week was because I was tagged by an instigating investigator. He’s like a yappy, trash-talking defensive back, trying to get me off my game so I’ll do something stupid, but it won’t work.
Let me tell you this about Sgt. Keith LeRoy — he’s a helluva an investigator. He really is. It’s a shame that politics has reduced him to spending so much time as a social media attack dog while the county is overrun with burglaries and criminals who walked away because their indictments weren’t served in a timely manner … And the sheriff says the supervisors have their priorities out of whack?
Here are just a few more points to ponder before going to the polls Tuesday:
• Everything that we have reported — the proposed $3.1 million budget increase, the 21 accused felons who were freed this year because of a failure to be served, the seizure of the Sennes’ five pets being deemed “unconstitutional,” the state auditor’s investigation, the proposed increase for providing school security — is true, and we have documentation and/or at least two credible sources (which is the ethical standard) to back us up. They say we lie, but that’s only because all of those are very inconvenient truths.
• We should cut some slack to all of the deputies who live outside of Jones County. They know if Hodge gets re-elected and gets three of his hand-picked supervisors in office, they won’t be able to afford to live here.
• We lost a lot of revenue by taking our stand on these pages. We’re going against our economic interests to look out for yours. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s revenue has grown by leaps and bounds as B Clean multiplied from one business to four during his time in office. There’s no way that could happen if he was 100 percent dedicated to the $100,000-per-year job he was hired to do by the taxpayers of Jones County and without him exploiting his position as sheriff, overtly or inadvertently.
• At a press conference immediately after the publicity-stunt raid on Lyon Ranch Road, Hodge said he wanted to use this case to push the need for stronger animal cruelty laws, to make it a felony. So, if he’s so certain that what he did there was right, why isn’t he using it to push for that goal?
• We never wrote that the county didn’t need more law enforcement. But we have to operate in the real world. There’s no way to give Hodge what he’s asking for without a huge tax increase. In Hodge’s very public battle with the Board of Supervisors, he talked about the lack of manpower and inability to respond to calls quickly because of that. He basically sent an open invitation to criminals and gave his deputies a built-in excuse to be non-responsive.
• A while back, an ex-deputy told the simple but great advice that former Sheriff Maurice Hooks gave him and other deputies when they were hired: 1.) Catch your calls; 2.) Handle your paperwork; 3.) Stay the hell out of the City of Laurel. Those three things should be plastered on the side of the patrol vehicles instead of this sheriff’s name.
