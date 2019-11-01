Anyone who’s been in the workforce for more than a couple of years has likely given two weeks’ notice at a job before leaving to take on another opportunity. It’s the right thing to do, for your employer and yourself. It’s considered a courtesy to the employer who has to hire someone else and, in turn, the employee likely gets a good reference.
In some jobs, like this one, it’s difficult to find replacements, so the more notice you can give, the better. It’s the classy thing to do. When I left my sports editor position at The Vicksburg Post for the bright lights of Kosciusko, I gave something like eight weeks’ notice. I wanted management to find the right replacement and to maintain — or surpass — what Murph and I had going.
All of my departures haven’t been so professional. A couple are too embarrassing to disclose details about (after all, my sweet mother does read this), but I have left two or three jobs involuntarily. At Kmart, I was caught stealing (35 cents from the coffee can in the break room to use in the Coke machine). At a smaller office job, I learned that “fraternization” is just a fancy term for another f-word, and it is frowned upon. I ended a summer of working bridge construction in epic fashion, flinging my hardhat at my foreman in the enclosed cage of a crane, then flipping him the bird.
Since then, I’ve grown up a little and jumped from having a string of “jobs” to join a “profession,” where I was lucky to learn from some good people.
I still remember what then-Editor Charlie Mitchell told me about his hopes for when he left his Post: “I want people to say, ‘Oh, you don’t work there any more? I didn’t realize that.’” If you’ve done a good job of managing, the transition can be that smooth and your replacement can continue what you’ve started and bring some new blood to the position.
That’s not the goal of the egomaniacs. I had the displeasure of observing a couple of those from up close at another newspaper job. One sold the paper to a company for a healthy profit and served as a consultant for a year or so. The owner recommended an ad rep who was a bumbling idiot to serve as publisher … and I’m convinced he did it so he could return to town and hear all of the movers and shakers say, “We sure do miss you. The paper is just a rag now. We need you to come back!” I heard it over and over, and he reveled in it.
When someone told me that, I never felt pride. Remembering Charlie’s wise philosophy, I’d just respond, “Well, then, I didn’t do my job.”
I’m a lousy leader, but the record of my replacements is pretty good, and I’m proud of that. The young man who succeeded me in my first newspaper job, The Star-Herald in Kosciusko, quickly worked his way up to publisher, then, in a real twist, he hired me back as editor five years later. That was Layne Bruce, and he has been executive director of the Mississippi Press Association for more than a dozen years now. The best hire I ever made in Vicksburg, Ernest Bowker, has been sports editor there for about that same amount of time, and he is better than I ever was, despite navigating the cruel transition from family-owned to corporate-owned at that publication.
Come to think of it, the two people who replaced me on a temporary basis here (while recovering from my motorcycle wreck and other unforeseen sad circumstances) have done well for themselves, too. Lauren Leist and Emily Cegielski were both students at Laurel Christian when they came to work here, and they did a great job on the editor’s desk when they had to fill in. Lauren is now the communications director for Gov. John Bel Edwards in Louisiana and Emily is editor of The Observer in New York.
I’m not claiming any responsibility for the success of any of these great folks. They were born with smarts, were raised right and each has a rare work ethic. All were destined to blaze a trail. But becoming my replacement, it just now occurs to me, seems to be part of a formula for success.
Though I have no plans to leave here anytime soon, that’s a great piece of information for our two newest people on the editorial staff to keep in mind. Sports editor Brad Crowe and reporter Jack Hammett are two examples of a species that wasn’t believed to exist — talented millennials who are also hard-working.
Most people who come to work at community newspapers are either writers who are forced to take pictures or photographers who are forced to write. Brad and Jack could both specialize in either discipline at publications in much larger cities. They’re that good. We and our readers are fortunate to have this much talent under one roof. That’s made possible by a rare owner like Jim, who is as interested in putting out a good paper as he is in profits. Believe me, that’s not the mindset of most media operations, whose moves are determined by stockholders, not stakeholders.
If Brad and Jack did get lured to one of those “big-city papers,” that’s the kind of people they’d be working for. But they’re smart and they know that. Besides, they should stick around because it appears that replacing me is a can’t-miss career opportunity anyway. Being my successor is a proven formula for success. We’re glad to have you guys, and the community should be, too.
Remembering Robby
It was with great sadness that we learned of Robby Wood’s death on Wednesday. It seemed fitting that Jim and I found out while we were sitting at Robby’s table at Buffalo Wild Wings with his fellow Wings buddies Neil Thames and Shawn Wansley. We toasted Robby with his own horrible choice of Scotch. We had a lot of memorable times with him as we tried our best to fill in for the departed members of the “A-Club” that he used to hang out with. We enjoyed his company because he would tell us when he thought we were doing things right and when he thought we were doing things wrong. Because of that, his opinion mattered. He was a walking miracle for the last few years after beating cancer, then he finally succumbed to it. Robby crammed a lot into his 64 years. (Obituary, A3). Cheers, my friend.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
