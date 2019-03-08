With spring break upon us, many of our readers are headed out of town to the usual hot spots — L.A., Disneyworld, Destin, New Orleans, the Smoky Mountains …
People around here who are longing for that first extended beach trip of the season will likely choose one of the popular spots in Lower Alabama. Almost everyone here has a close friend with a condo there to mooch off … I mean, to share time with down there. It’s a great location, no doubt. The beaches are beautiful and there’s no shortage of places to eat and have fun.
My daughter and I have made a million memories in our many trips to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, just like so many of you have, too. But, as lyrical genius Don Henley wrote in his masterpiece “The Last Resort” — You call some place paradise, kiss it goodbye.
It’s almost impossible to take a quick trip to L.A., especially this time of year. My tolerance for crowds shrinks with each passing year. That’s why I rarely venture to that tourist trap until October or November. The weather is just right in the fall. The climate is better then, too, because that odd mix of rednecks, Yankees and drunk teenagers who begin converging on every square inch of territory there from spring break through Labor Day has cleared out.
Just as I opt for Magazine Street and the Garden District over Bourbon Street and the French Quarter these days, I’m looking for experiences that are fun but subdued, around people and places where I don’t have to constantly be on guard for pickpockets and projectile vomiters.
One such place that checks all of my boxes is right here under our nose, less than two hours away, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We sometimes forget about it, thinking we have to travel long distances, battle big crowds and pay big bucks to have rich experiences.
If you haven’t been there recently, you may have forgotten just how wonderful it is down there. It’s scenic and serene most of the time. In many ways, it’s better than L.A. Think about it. Who really knows where Gulf Shores ends and Orange Beach begins? They don’t have distinct personalities. No, both are just lined with businesses that are designed to fleece the people with foreign license plates.
Now, contrast that with the Mississippi coast. Sure, there are tourist traps and casinos on the main drag, but each town along the 62 miles of our coastline has a unique identity. I was reminded of that a couple of weeks ago with a much-needed 48-hour respite that had to be quick and easy.
Home base was the Courtyard by Marriott in Gulfport, which is a great central location for heading out in either direction. It’s also a cool place to hang out for a while with friends and a friendly bartender. The bar and bistro look out over the beach, and up near the ceiling is a high-water mark that serves as a stark reminder of just how devastating Katrina was almost 14 years ago.
There’s a Starbucks, but there are more local flavors to experience instead of that overpriced chain. Head west to downtown Long Beach to Bankhouse Coffee for some Coast Roast or go on over to the Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis for a latté. Both will get you percolated up with a nice blend of locals and people who wish they were.
Check out the charm of the downtown strip in Long Beach and the funky quaintness across the bridge in Bay St. Louis, then head back east and work your way to the Biloxi Visitors’ Center, just across from the lighthouse. The views from the top floor are striking, especially around sunset. The sky often looks like a beautiful painting …
And that’s the perfect segue for what you can do as you continue east. Just down Beach Boulevard, you’ll find a series of fun-shaped buildings that contain the collection of George Ohr, known as “The Mad Potter of Biloxi.” He has an amazing story and it’s all on display inside buildings that are works of art created by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry.
Continue east to the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum. Inside, you’ll find a fascinating, closeup look at the evolution of ships and shrimping, along with video diaries by people who were there every step of the way. There’s also plenty on the history of hurricanes and recoveries and all sorts of other interesting exhibits.
From there, ease on east to Ocean Springs, which is a great place to spend the evening. But first, go by the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and see the displays of one of the great watercolorists of the early 20th century. (Sidenote: You can go to all three of the aforementioned museums and the lighthouse — as well as the Infinity Science Center in Pearlington, the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport and the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point — for the amazing price of $32 if you go to www.gulfcoast.com and purchase an Attraction Pass.)
One of the many cool places to go in Ocean Springs is Eat Drink Love, which has all sorts of craft cocktails, fresh sandwiches and fun bites, like a charcuterie platter, all under one of the top-rated boutique hotels in the state, The Roost.
If you are with a group of people who can’t agree on what to eat, you can’t beat Mosaic in downtown Ocean Springs. The world-class bar features cuisine from all over the world — American, Brazilian, Cuban, Greek, Mexican, Spanish, seafood, etc., plus great live music. It’s on Government Street, which is one of the coolest streets to walk in the state, with its mix of shops, bars, music and restaurants.
The culinary highlight, though, was White Pillars in Biloxi. It’s a farm-to-table restaurant, so the menu is constantly changing. As talented chef Austin Sumrall told us, what’s on your plate was likely growing in a nearby garden or swimming in the Gulf earlier that day. An amazing appetizer is the Seafood Tower, which is an impressive array of fare, from fresh shrimp and fish to caviar, served on a three-tiered, iced platter. It’s home to an amazing upscale bar, too.
Just like the Seafood Tower, my weekend getaway is only a sampling of what our coast has to offer. Go rediscover it.
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
