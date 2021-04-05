Spring annually reminds us of change without any prompting.
The caul of winter has lifted, and a blush of fuchsia blossoms has enveloped most Laurelites’ yards.
Last Saturday, a mother opossum emerged with 10 fuzzy babies clinging to her back from the crawl space beneath my home. While I don’t want to add 11 more pets to my already large menagerie — whom most of you have met through former Laurel Leader-Call reporter now Laurel police officer recruit Jack Hammett – I sat in awe as I watched her.
It’s not that I had never seen an opossum before, but I had never really appreciated the cyclical nature of life and its natural inclination to change. (Needless to say, Kitchen Cat, the Prince of Myrick; Peeper, the Loud One; and Truck, the loveable doofus won’t be going outside for a while with momma opossum in the mix.)
I decided to make a change. Not to have 11 babies, but to take on a new opportunity.
Cam Bonelli of the Hattiesburg American is now Cam Bonelli of the Laurel Leader-Call.
While Jack Hammett is a multifaceted and talented journalist, he has decided to wield a pistol instead of a pen. A badge of courage instead of a camera.
He’s going through The Ordeal along with five others — a family they have forged undergoing The Ordeal. Each day, I hear about these five individuals’ capability to survive rigorous training through uplifting each other.
We are both making changes for the better and finding different ways to serve the community of Laurel. I’m no stranger to the area but have much to learn about the community and its residents. I’ve lived in Laurel for about a year now with Jack Hammett and appreciated Jones County at-large along with the fearless staff at the Laurel Leader-Call. As a journalist, I’m excited to return to a hands-on, community-driven approach to reporting.
We all sometimes feel a calling or a push to try something new. A spring of hope. A leap of faith. And sometimes it takes us far longer to take a chance on something than it should. Spring provides an intoxicating wake-up call for those wanting to make a change.
A healthy dose of fear can shock the system and dredge you from the mundaneness of life. There’s always comfort in cycles and sameness. But there’s a strange comfort in change.
I started my journalism career not knowing what I wanted to do with my life and took a chance as a photojournalism major at Southern Miss. And for once, life made sense and I felt comfortable in change. Fortuna’s wheel spun in my favor and nothing seemed impossible.
I worked as a photographer for the student newspaper, and with the nudging of Jack Hammett, I took on the role of writing. Eventually, I decided to try my hand as editor for the paper. After graduating, we made the 1,000-mile leap from Hattiesburg to Minneapolis and worked for community newspapers in the suburbs of Minneapolis as reporters. After deciding minus-30 degrees was not for us, we moved home, and he found a position at the Laurel Leader-Call and I at the Hattiesburg American.
We found ourselves in Laurel, only a 30-minute drive from where we started. Life always has a sense of humor by dropping you in the place you least expect to be or find happiness.
Fast forward a year and some change, we found ourselves hoping Fortuna’s wheel would spin again, dropping us into The Unknown. I anxiously awaited where the wheel would land and what it would bring. A pregnant pause. A hopeful lilt to my voice as it spun slowly forward.
And as Fortuna’s wheel spun us into the same cycle of change, we both took on new chances. Speaking for myself, I’m quite grateful for where the wheel has stopped and when it has stopped. While life doesn’t ever reveal its mechanisms for deciding change, we won’t know what’s possible unless we let the wheel a spin once in a while without jamming our hands in it fervently to make it stop.
As John Kennedy Toole said in “A Confederacy of Dunces,” we never truly know what fortune, change or chance might afford us:
“So we see that even when Fortuna spins us downward, the wheel sometimes halts for a moment and we find ourselves in a good, small cycle within the larger bad cycle. The universe, of course, is based upon the principle of the circle within the circle. At the moment, I am in an inner circle. Of course, smaller circles within this circle are also possible.”
In other words, life provides an infinite amount of possibilities through cycles and change, and you never know where you’ll end up or why you end up there. But the good news is that you’re here.
Cam Bonelli is a Leader-Call reporter. Email her at
