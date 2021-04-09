You ever ask a Leftist what it is, exactly, he or she wants?
Regarding our Constitution, former President Obama said, “Generally the Constitution is a charter of negative liberties, says what the states can’t do to you, says what the federal government can’t do to you. But it doesn’t say what the federal government must do on your behalf.”
At face value, that sounds pretty cool, huh? The guy wants to “help us.” But what do they think is “on your behalf”? Why is it up to government to decide what that might be?
What he didn’t add is this: The Constitution was written specifically to ensure the state or federal government has limits to ensure they’re not counter to the principles of our Republican form of government and the ability of one state to overcome the others, or for the federal government to subjugate the individual states, therefore all The People and individuals.
There are three areas where federal power is designed to declare “what the government must do on your behalf.” In Article 1, Section 8, our federal government has its Delegated Powers defined as “the power to coin money (common currency), regulate commerce, to declare war, to raise and maintain an army and a navy and establish a post office.” All told, there are 27 of these specific powers, commonly known as the “Enumerated Powers.”
Next is Implied Powers in which, although not in the Constitution, are sort of flexible or common sense, which allow Congress “to make laws which will be necessary and proper for carrying into execution the foregoing powers, and the other powers vested in the United States.” When exercised, these often end up in the courts — sort of the manifestation of the old adage, “We’re the government, and we’re here to help.” Why? Because they’re often based in the motives of political expediency. Can you say “mask mandate,” “common-sense gun laws” or “unregulated vote by mail”?
Then, there’s Inherent Powers – again, not specifically outlined in the Constitution — which allow the federal government a lot of latitude. The Space Program is an example, where we’d possibly claim the moon or Mars as “ours” through our explorations there (think “Manifest Destiny” and our western expansion). So, even with the restrictions and checks and balances, our Constitution allows wiggle room for the government to do things on “our behalf” — and at the federal level, they push it just as far as they can to do more. That’s called control, and control begets power, and power begets yet more control. But that quest for control puts it in conflict with another little tidbit outlined by the Founders — The Reserved Powers. Those are set aside for the states and for The People. They’re not called out in the Constitution but are guaranteed by the 10th Amendment. That shoots centralized control in the butt — or at least it’s supposed to.
I can go on and on, but the real truth is, Obama, like the Left as a whole, is “Big Government Crazy.” They’re inspired by ideology foreign to our representative Republic form of government, and it’s not a shock he‘d find our Constitution a negative document.
They’re not interested in graduated governance, separation of powers, individual liberties or even compromise and accommodation, and least of all in Constitutional limits to their “help.” What they’re about is power over every aspect of our lives. They’re somehow convinced that government, more government — moreover more centralized government — is the solution to any real, imagined or manufactured ailment in this country, down to and including federalizing our elections under cover of supposed noble motives like “disenfranchised voters” or unfair restricted access to voting by those who can’t prove they’re entitled to legally cast a ballot like all those folks who are being turned away, because it’s just too hard to have a photographic identification and proof of citizenship – or even those poor dead still breathing!
They seek to find a way, right now to remove the individual states’ ability to regulate the way in which elections are held and using what, I’ll argue, were possibly well-meaning, if unnecessary, state actions in the face of the China virus pandemic to hold the 2020 elections, as a reason to codify them at the federal level. Those actions were artfully manipulated, and in their never-ending efforts to “never let a crisis go to waste,” played right into the Left’s acquisition of the presidency.
But wise decisions or not, those were decisions made by the states, because the conduct of elections isn’t the purview of the federal government … yet. That’s the purpose of House Resolution 1, to eliminate impediments to federal power. Thanks to the 10th Amendment, the federal government — meaning the political party in control — is checked. They’re blocked by the absence of direct authority over how the individual states carry out elections and how the states ensure the integrity of those elections. Georgia is the latest example of why the Left feels it has to act now and go extra-Constitutional under the guise of “helping” the downtrodden. Seems those pesky authors of the Constitution weren’t so silly and willy-nilly as these modern-day “Cancel Culture Warriors” would like us to think.
If the Left is successful and not checked, we stop being a government “of, by and for The People” and become one of “by and for the government.” How is that on “our behalf” and good for us? It’s not. More government isn’t in our interests, and our Founders knew it and I know it, and I’ll just take a guess you do too.
I’ll venture the answer to my question to the Left and what it is they want would be — “Power more power, and we want it now!”
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
