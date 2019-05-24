Dear President Trump:
On behalf of the American people, I would like to thank you for everything you have done for the citizens of our nation. With all due respect to the late, great Ronald Reagan, who was responsible for turning me into a conservative, you are the greatest president of my lifetime and I’ve been alive for double-digit presidencies.
No president has ever kept his promises like you have. No president has ever turned the country around economically like you have. No president has achieved so much in such a short amount of time. And, no recent president has put the needs of the American people over and above everything else, including their own personal and political best interests, the way you have.
You have not only done all this, but you have accomplished it in the face of unprecedented hostility, unwarranted attacks, illogical hatred, media bias of epic proportion and an outright coup attempt that was launched before you even took office. There are very few people who would have been strong enough to survive the daily assault that you have been under since you announced you were running for president. You will go down in the history books as a truly great American hero.
That is, if the America we know and love survives in a post-Trump era. I am still worried for the future of our nation, for my children and my future grandchildren. Joe Biden recently said that Republicans will have an “epiphany” once you are out of office and I’m afraid he is probably correct. I’m afraid that once you are out of office, (I pray daily that it will be in 2024), Republicans will return to their Establishment swamp-based roots.
Americans will be left with a choice between swamp-based Establishment, self-serving politics as usual or the global socialists who have all but consumed the Democrat Party. We will be right back to politicians who put the best interests of themselves and/or foreigners ahead of the best interests of American citizens. I’m afraid this is our future unless we do something radical about it right now.
Most Americans don’t realize that we are in the midst of a civil war at this very moment and nothing less than the future of our country is at stake. The left-wing media, socialist Democrat party, liberal colleges, social media platforms and their cohorts in Hollywood are in the business of brainwashing America’s youth, as well as the weak-minded and those who simply aren’t engaged.
We see it every day and you certainly have experienced it personally over and over again. Every moment of every day, someone is on one of the liberal media channels telling their viewers that you are a racist even though they don’t give one example of you actually saying or doing anything that is in the slight bit racist. It doesn’t matter that you have been in the public eye for close to five decades and you weren’t a racist before you became president. And it doesn’t matter that you have created a record number of jobs for minorities and that they are experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in history. The media won’t mention that. Their strategy is obvious: Keep calling you a racist until it becomes truth.
Even when they are proved wrong, it doesn’t change the strategy. Every single day for three years, we have been told that you and your campaign colluded with the Russians. Rep. Adam Schiff told the entire world that he has evidence of it. When the Mueller report concluded it wasn’t true, they didn’t skip a beat, they simply changed the word “collusion” to the word “obstruction” but they still talk about it every day. Now they are attempting to convince us that you obstructed justice on the investigation into a crime you didn’t commit. It’s insanity, but by constantly repeating it, they brainwash the weak-minded.
Knowing that the fake news media will no longer act as a watchdog for the American people, but instead are simply propagandists for a socialist Democrat party in the same vein as the Soviet Union’s state-run newspaper “Pravda,” and knowing that the last Democrat regime attempted to ensure that the ruling party stayed in power by anti-democratic and nefarious use of our intelligence agencies, and knowing that traditional socialist regimes have, for the most part, been run by dictators, it is a safe assumption that the United States of America, once the envy of the world, is on the precipice of throwing away everything that our Founding Fathers fought so hard to create.
Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigation into the Russian-conspiracy hoax is needed and applauded, but probably doesn’t solve the overall problem. Democrats will eventually get to put their own people back in place and can virtually guarantee that they remain in power. Socialists have a history of doing just that.
Mr. President, we must do something to save the country now while we still have the power of the presidency and control of the military. For, I am afraid that once the global socialists gain power, we will lose forever the country as we have known it for the past 243 years.
Brighter minds than mine may be able to come up with better solutions, but I say the easiest path for fixing the problem long term is to kick California out of the union. That is all we would need to do. It has attempted to secede in the past, so it seems reasonable that, based on its people’s dislike of you and the country, they should be willing to go peacefully. But non-peacefully would work just as well.
This is a win-win for everyone. We get rid of an economic drain on the country and California can take in all the illegal immigrants it wants. We ask Clint Eastwood to move to Nevada, but get to dump the rest of Hollywood. They can turn their state/country into a socialist sanctuary for every migrant, asylum seeker, drug mule, terrorist, as well as everyone who can’t seem to decide what bathroom they are supposed to use. Heck, we might as well simply offer the state to Mexico in exchange for them paying for the wall.
Mr. President, I know this might sound like a silly idea, but it certainly is preferable to becoming a socialist third world dictatorship which is the direction the Left is clearly going to take us.
Again, thank you for all that you have done for this country. I still can’t imagine what a dreary place this would be if Hillary had won.
God bless you and God bless America.
Sincerely,
Jim Cegielski
Proud deplorable citizen
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
