Ahhhhhhhh… Let’s all take a deep breath. The elections are over … all but three of them at least. We should know results by Christmas, maybe. No need to keep on questioning the integrity of elections like we have the past 22 years. Americans are tired of politicians who lose protesting the results. 

Daniel Gardner

Thanksgiving has come and gone quickly, and Christmas and New Year’s promise to be a blur again this year, just like before the pandemic … only with less money and higher prices … and all the things that come by rail or diesel. President Biden approved Chevron’s drilling for oil in Venezuela. Maybe he’ll allow more drilling and processing in Iran or Russia? If he drains our dwindling energy reserves, he may allow drilling in America if push comes to shove, literally.

