Dear Statewide Candidate,
Thank you very much for your invitation — the one you extended to yourself — to just drop in and chat and “allow” me to interview you and take your picture. It’s such a tremendous honor for a small-time newspaperman like me. It’s not every day that we get to meet someone as famous as you here in Podunkville. I mean, wow, look at the circumstances that put you in the position you are in now. You had to pay a $500 qualifying fee and have an ego big enough to think you should be the head of a state agency. Wow. Amazing. Here’s to you, Mr./Ms. Statewide Candidate!
How excited am I that you’re here, in our office? That’s difficult to put into words … but that’s what I’m paid to do, so I’ll give it a shot. It’s so flattering that someone as busy as you are could carve out a few minutes to come see someone as insignificant as me. I mean, you had to get your communications director to email me then make a followup phone call to quickly schedule the drop-in visit while you were in the area, when it was convenient for you. Then you had to put down the phone after actually talking to a potential donor here who wants to host a fundraiser for you so he can have influence over you should you win, for the betterment of the state and its people, of course.
I’m all in with that, so I can’t wait to interview you. After all, what could I possibly be doing that’s more important here at the Podunkville Times?
Like most people who work at community newspapers, I was only trying to finish up a breaking news story that everyone in our community is talking about, waiting to get names and statistics of the top performers in the big game last night, trying to get off the phone with one of our village idiots about the latest conspiracy theories on everything from the War of Northern Aggression to the Global Warming Hoax, answering a call from my daughter’s doctor describing her symptoms for an upcoming appointment, figuring out what to cut from the City Council story to make it fit the space, deciding which story to take out so we can wedge in a late-arriving ad from a new client, sending an email to the person who submitted said story to let her know it will be in the next edition, proofreading and correcting pages … all in the last half-hour before our deadline, which isn’t some fanciful goal. It’s a DEADLINE.
After we’re done, I need to pick up my daughter from archery practice or to get to her match in time to see her shoot. Between rounds, I’ll answer texts and/or emails that were neglected while I was scrambling on deadline. I think about what to make her for supper — do I have something at the house or do I need to stop and buy groceries? We get home, and I try to appear like there’s nothing else on my mind as I try to talk to her about things she cares about. When she gets settled for the night, I’ll grab the laptop and the notebook and start trying to figure which of the dozen or so stories I’ve got notes on needs to be written first … Next thing I know, it’s time to take her to school and start all over again.
I’m not complaining, though. I’m going to work hard to make you look good, Mr./Ms. Statewide Candidate. I’ll get all tingly as I write a fluffy story about you — how your family is the most important thing to you and the reason you’re sacrificing all of your skills and talents for a life of public service, how you’re for education and against crime and all of that other great stuff.
My favorite part of our visit, though, was when you shared something with me that’s “off the record,” like we’re old pals, then when you asked for my opinion about a crucial issue you’ll be dealing with. It’s intoxicating! I’ll probably write about you in editorials and/or columns with a sense of familiarity, like we’re buddies. And we are! Otherwise, why would you take the time to visit with lil’ ol’ me?!
Because of that, I’m happy to work your story into my crazy schedule. It’s my privilege. All you had to do was spend a little bit of your time. I’m going to have to spend a lot of time on it, though, because for me, the time-consuming part starts after you leave. Don’t worry, though, I’ll get all of your plans presented to the peon voters in Podunkville while you yuk it up at a fancy fundraiser with your owners, err, donors.
When I finally settled in at the keyboard, I was sneaking a peek at the NCAA Tournament while writing a thoughtful piece about you … then I saw your face on a commercial, smiling and moving in slow motion with your family, then blue-collar workers, then at church with a multi-ethnic congregation.
Wow. You had to pay a production team and a TV station tens of thousands of dollars to put out a fraction of the information that I’m putting out for free. What the? … I thought we were pals. And I thought you were smarter than that, Mr./Ms Statewide Candidate. A large percentage of your intended audience was in the bathroom, getting a beer or switching to one of the closer games during that commercial break.
Is your campaign about your ego or issues? Do you care more about being a celebrity than being a smart state official?
After all, statistics show that more than 80 percent of regular newspaper readers are voters, so you reach more of your target audience on our pages, not on the idiot box, and since our ads don’t pop up or interrupt them, they’re not annoying. Newspaper ads are more efficient, more effective and more economical than any other form of advertising.
The way you campaign will give me some insight on how you will govern, so I’d like to see you being smart with your money now. And remember, your opponents can’t rip a newspaper ad out of the ground and throw it in the ditch either.
Speaking of ripping, I think your story will be the one we take out to make space for a late-arriving ad from your opponent. And by the way, I don’t have time for a visit, but thanks for asking. Please see our Ad Department. Good luck!
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
