Dear Class of 2021,
Commencement speeches don’t mean much. After all, most of you aren’t accustomed to real talk, and that’s a shame. It does nothing to get you ready to go into the world. We keep hearing how “courageous” you are to persevere during these “uncertain times.” Here’s a little secret: All times are “uncertain.”
Times were uncertain for graduates in the early 1940s, ’50s and ’70s, when so many were sent to foreign lands to fight for — and possibly die for — their country or a country they’d never heard of. They were courageous. So were the graduates of the ’60s, who endured duck-and-cover drills in school, being taught that a quarter-inch of wood veneer would protect them from being vaporized in an atomic attack … then told to get back in their desks and do their multiplication tables.
Yet the battlecry of your generation is about the “anxiety” you face. It’s like a badge of honor. If you don’t have anxiety about every little thing, you’re the weird one. Everyone has to be diagnosed with some sort of ominous-sounding malady. If you don’t have something suitable to stake your claim as a victim, then you’ll be labeled “privileged,” and who wants to carry around that weight?
None of this is your fault. Blame the culture, blame your parents, blame the education system, blame social media, blame politicians … because they all have some culpability. But only one person can fix it, and that’s you!
Please swear off — and feel free to swear about — the superficiality that is celebrated and on constant display on your smartphone, which has dumbed down society more than any single invention since 24-hour news networks. Remember that the people you admire — whether they’re famous or your virtual “friends” — are only showing you the image that they have created. They’re not really winning at everything; that’s just what they show you, along with the proud mommas and papas who prop them up as accessories to give themselves a boost.
Success has no meaning if there aren’t struggles, and that’s where your parents and the culture of today have failed you. They put you on third base and tell everyone their “baby” hit a triple. You’re men and women now. Respectfully ask your parents and teachers to stop calling you “babies” and “kids.” That infantilizes you, which is the opposite of the kick in the seat you need. It implies that you are helpless and need to be taken care of. They’ve done a disservice by trying to protect you from everything that could possibly hurt you, physically and emotionally, all for the well-intentioned purpose of making sure you “have it better than we did.”
That’s the battlecry of the modern parent, and it’s oh so destructive. You see, life doesn’t pull any punches. There are no “safe spaces” in the real world, so you’re not equipped to cope when it slaps you upside the head — and believe me, it will. How will you handle it?
That’s what concerns your elders. We see how you handle things you disagree with now — believing feelings matter more than facts, and disruption and disrespect are OK, as long as the cause is just in your undeveloped minds with their uninformed opinions. Unlike previous generations of protesters, you’re being praised for those antics by “leaders” instead of scorned. The long-term repercussions of that positive reinforcement for negative behavior probably won’t be good … Lord help us, we can only pray.
I hope the best for you individually, but I don’t expect the same for all of you. Those who work harder and smarter should have better outcomes. Then again, circumstances beyond your control can occur. There is such a thing as luck, good and bad. Both are bound to happen, and both will seem unfair. It’s how you react that matters.
For many graduates in this generation, the only hardship you’ve had to deal with was that half-hour you were without a wifi connection while trying to navigate your way to a coffeehouse in a strange town. As a student from the ’80s, I can relate, kind of. Losing a cable TV connection could be catastrophic to us. We only had to endure The Cold War and bad music. But here’s the difference: Our parents didn’t coddle and console us because of Olympic boycotts or after we learned that Milli Vanilli wasn’t real. We were the last generation that got to ride in the back of pickups and go bicycling with no helmets, without our parents having to fear being shamed in forums that reach billions of people with too much self-righteous indignation and too little impulse control.
You have been told to fear the coronavirus. It turned into a cause celebre, which is the first clue to be suspicious. When celebrities in their mansions send messages about us “all being in this together,” smell the B.S. —and, no, that’s not your bachelor’s degree. By the way, you don’t have to get that either. Go learn a trade, if that’s where you feel led. Or better yet, join the military and learn a trade while serving your country and learning some discipline — if they’re still doing that in the armed forces now. You’ll probably have a more rewarding life than those “professional students” whose mission is to avoid adulthood by earning useless degrees.
Our “leaders” have failed you by instilling the fear of a virus that kills less than .5 percent of its victims, virtually none of whom were your age. They’ve made you believe it’s your duty to quarantine because you could harm the elderly and the immunocompromised, when they should be responsible for isolating themselves. By the way, the Greatest Generation would never want us to give up our liberty and way of life to protect them.
You’re more likely to know someone your age who died as a result of too many Coronas than from the coronavirus. Wrecks, suicide, lightning and low-flying aircraft are more legitimate concerns for you. But please don’t worry, for that emotion is wasteful and useless. Live by The Serenity Prayer. Accept the things you can’t change, summon the courage to change the things you can and have the wisdom to know the difference. Live by that and the Golden Rule, and bring an old-fashioned blue-collar work ethic to your every endeavor. You’ll stand out among your peers and give yourself a great chance for a success and a good life..
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
