Once upon a time, there existed a country whose people thought that theirs was the greatest country ever. There were many different reasons a person could convince himself of that — perhaps the country had the greatest food, or it made the greatest cars. It usually didn’t matter whether the reason was true or not.
Some of the people who started the country owned slaves. A slave was a human being who was treated like property. Slaves were forced to do whatever the owners wanted; they were routinely abused, separated from their families and even killed for a list of reasons that can be broken down to a single word: bullcrap.
That word, which some people find more offensive than slavery, meant that it didn’t matter whether the reason was true or not.
People in the country later realized that owning slaves was very bad. In fact, people realized that all men are created equal. The folks who founded the country had written this statement: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
“Unalienable rights” had nothing to do with actual aliens from outer space. People in the country examined that phrase and decided that it had a meaning. There was a mass consensus that a human being should not own another human being, because it was decidedly bullcrap. “Bullcrap” was something that came out of the rear-end of a cow.
A bunch of people were so invested in their bullcrap, however, that they started a war. They didn’t even stop to consider how they would feel if someone bought them and forced them to work. They lacked something people would later call empathy. “Empathy” is understanding how other people feel and think. Because of all the bullcrap, a lot of people died.
Yes, people killed each other over bullcrap. But the bullcrap people lost the war. The issue was as simple as that, and this nasty slavery business was all over.
But it wasn’t, really.
A long time later, people in the country put up monuments that honored those guys who were full of bullcrap. The monuments had words sandblasted into them, such as, “Honoring our fallen heroes.” Well, that was a strange idea, because it had clearly been laid out that people should not own other people.
You see, people were born with human rights. A human’s right to life and free will was unalienable. That meant that if you tried to take away that right, you were full of bullcrap.
Yet people still celebrated bullcrap. Instead of liberty for all, they wanted their bullcrap. They erroneously decided that people who fought for utter bullcrap were heroes. They thought that statues and other monuments would honor them.
Well, the truth, you see, was that statues and other monuments didn’t mean much. They were inanimate objects. People who still supported bullcrap didn’t realize that having empathy for a statue was impossible. That’s because statues were made of rocks. Even though it didn’t matter to the people who liked them, the statues’ creation was predicated on bullcrap.
Sometimes, those very people could even be close friends with descendants of slaves. They could work alongside them, hear their thoughts and have empathy for them. But that didn’t convince them to stop believing in bullcrap.
One day, a mayor named Johnny noted, in so many words, that the statues were bullcrap. He said, in so many words, that if all the statues were destroyed or removed, nothing would happen. He said that the statues honored a movement aimed to destroy the unalienable rights of people who looked like him; he meant people whose ancestors were slaves. With that considered, a lot of people thought Johnny made a great point.
However, others still wanted to support bullcrap.
Johnny was correct, though. If all monuments honoring bullcrap were destroyed — all the bullcrap monuments on the entire planet — nothing would change, except a lot of people would be angry.
See, material items like statues had zero importance until a person decided its importance. In other words, the importance of such an object depended on the person looking at it. But a human being had importance regardless of anything. That meant that humans were more important than statues.
Some people responded to Johnny’s comment on Facebook. Facebook was a place where people wrote words that had little value. One person wrote that, instead of getting rid of statues, people should get rid of MLK Day, because it’s offensive.
MLK Day was a day that recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a man who was murdered for talking about what he believes in. He believed that removing unalienable rights was bullcrap.
“That’s bullcrap,” he said.
It is generally recognized that owning slaves, not having empathy, removing unalienable rights and generally being a nuisance could be labeled as such. People listed all sorts of useless reasons for keeping the statues, eliminating MLK Day and refusing to have empathy. Some of those reasons had to do with the color of each individual’s skin. The details of those particular reasons were even less important than other reasons. That’s because those reasons were useless, and based on nothing of substance.
Martin Luther King Jr. once came to Mayor Johnny’s town. Instead of a statue, though, there is just a plaque at a church saying that he’d been there. If statues truly were important to all the people, then it would stand to reason that Martin Luther King Jr. would have a statue in Mayor Johnny’s town.
If that were the case, the difference in the statues would be this: the people who supported bullcrap like slavery once hurt and killed other human beings for bullcrap reasons, and Martin Luther King Jr. didn’t hurt anyone. In fact, Martin Luther King Jr. even had empathy for people who didn’t like him.
In regards to inanimate objects, Martin Luther King Jr. once said this: “Property is intended to serve life, and no matter how much we surround it with rights and respect, it has no personal being. It is part of the earth man walks on. It is not man.”
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
