The conversation at my house was probably like a lot that have been going on in households with teenagers, basement/garage-dwelling “adult” offspring or Democrat candidates.
Something prompted my 15-year-old to talk to me about what’s going on between law enforcement, lawbreakers and their apologists. Like most teens, mine gets “news” from memes and YouTubers with a point of view, not from sources that even make a cursory attempt to appear objective — just like the networks, only without the nice studio lighting and wardrobe.
My approach was to start with common ground. Not as a tactic, but as a sincere statement and admission: What happened in Minneapolis was clearly an abuse of power by a deranged cop, I said. He should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and that process was in place when people started protesting anyway. That made no sense.
Then I got an earful about other now-infamous police encounters in which suspects wound up dead — just the soundbite versions, of course. I listened patiently, remembering how I was an idealistic little commie as a teen, until I started seeing pay stubs with government withholdings.
Instead of getting defensive and putting those incidents in proper context, I went to an oft-used analogy of mine: Every individual, organization and profession has a highlight reel and a blooper reel, but neither is a fair or accurate portrayal.
If every cop in those high-profile incidents was 100 percent wrong, it would still be an incredible ratio of good-to-bad police encounters, considering there are an estimated 1.5 million of those with the public every day in America.
I pointed out that I’ve done a dozen or so ride-alongs over the years, and that every time, I came away in awe of how police put up with what they do without reacting like most of us would if we had billy clubs, tasers, handcuffs, handguns, long guns and a license to use them at our discretion.
People these days are openly hostile with law enforcement for no reason, I said. They look at their encounter like a lottery ticket or a chance at their 15 minutes of fame, if they can only bait the officer into a lapse of training and catch a millisecond of a human reaction … without what led up to it, of course.
Then I continued with all of the complaints I’ve received about officers over the years, and when I asked to see body- or dash-cam video, it showed the whole story. The people telling me “what had happened was …” always left out pertinent information, to put it politely. Always. The couple of times in the last year or so that local officers were unquestionably in the wrong for overreacting, they were fired. Immediately.
The incidents I’ve seen had every combination you can think of — white cop, black suspect; black cop, white suspect; white cop, white suspect; black cop, black suspect; rookie cop, old criminal; veteran cop, rookie criminal; cops of different ethnicities with suspects of a single ethnicity or multiple ethnicities, etc., I said. I’ve seen the incidents where the cops did nothing wrong and I’ve seen incidents where they were clearly wrong …
But every encounter that we talked about — even if the officer reacted criminally — had one thing in common: They all started with non-compliance. If the suspect simply would have done as he was told, it’s highly unlikely we’d be talking about any of them right now. Just do as the police tell you. If you feel like the officer was wrong, take it up in court, not on the streets.
I concluded with a few more points:
• Saying “all” lives matter means black people, too. It also includes the people wearing the badges;
• Stereotyping everyone in uniform is no different than stereotyping people by race;
• Police kill five times more white people than black people in the line of duty;
• Almost 90 percent of all black murder victims are killed by black people, so if the Black Lives Matter movement was really concerned with saving black lives, it wouldn’t be focusing on white cops;
• No one hates bad cops more than good cops. Departments don’t conspire about how to keep bad officers; they try to figure out how to get rid of them without the wrath of unions and lawsuits.
I was calm when I delivered those statements, noting that they were irrefutable facts.
After all of that, my child looked me and said, “You’re just a bootlicker.”
My kid reacted just like a rioter, resorting to name-calling and destruction instead of a rational discussion. I wasn’t calm after that.
“Look here, you little turd,” I said. “You go to the last sheriff and tell him I’m a bootlicker. Go to anyone who was in LPD investigations in 2017 and tell them I’m a bootlicker. If I were to knock your teeth down your throat, which racist law enforcement agency would you call then?”
I have a track record of fairness when it comes to reporting on police matters. Not all pro, not all anti. Just wherever the truth leads. And as it turns out, the percentages are heavier on the police side. Imagine that. People who took an oath to uphold the law are more honorable than criminals. Wow, who’d’ve thunk it?
The Bill Minor In-Depth/Investigative Journalism Award for our series on Sheriff Alex Hodge’s “Failure To Serve” couldn’t have come at a better time. It reminded readers — including one in my house — that we will be dogged in our pursuit to hold law enforcement officials accountable. Even outside, unbiased judges from Alabama believed it was thorough and fair reporting.
The Minor prize is a major award, but I’m most proud of the fact that, for the first time, most of our staff got to enjoy the ceremony together. That’s only fitting because we all went through that tough 18 months together. Advertising suffered and reporting was more difficult. I lost people who were my friends, or so I thought. Murph came up with the “Scoreboard” for accused felons released. Jim told us to keep on with the gut-punching and threw a few knockout blows himself.
In the end, local voters proved that newspapers are still relevant. And that’s the real reward.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
