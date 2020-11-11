I grew up with three uncles.
Uncle Marv was a blur. If I ever met him, it was once or twice at most. He left my dad’s sister when I was a wee lad and his whereabouts to this day are unknown.
Uncle George was an upstate New York police detective. He had his moments, but for the most part was serious — very serious.
And then there was Uncle John. I hope everyone reading this has an Uncle John, whether his name be John or Bill or Tyrone or Mike.
Uncle John was a jokester who could drop down to the intellectual level of a 5-year-old in an instant. He was the uncle who, when you arrived for a visit, would slip you a couple bucks with a whispered, “Put this in your pocket and don’t tell anyone where you got it!”
Receiving that buck or two was magical. It was never about the money, although to a 5-year-old, two bucks was an economic windfall. It was the kinship of goofy grown and goofy youth.
As I grew older and visits became less frequent, I vowed that I would be the Uncle John of our family. I would be the one to slip a buck or two, drop down to the intellectual level of a 5-year-old — not difficult for me — and be the goofball at family gatherings.
I fit the bill perfectly, having for years lived my life by the saying, “You can be young only once but you can be immature forever.” I was the embodiment of the Toys ‘R Us slogan: I’m a big kid now (and that is no reference to my bulbous hind end!). I like being goofy and making the nieces and nephews laugh. I also love to spread the financial wealth in much the way Uncle John did so many years ago.
I slipped nieces Rian and Erin — my oldest brother’s children — money whenever I saw them, which is rare because of geography. I always dropped a few bucks on nephew Jacob and niece Alex — my sister’s kids — but visiting them was a rarity as well.
And then Jackson came along. Born to my younger brother Dan and his wife Amy five years ago, I was there when he was born and have been part of his life ever since. When he learned to walk, out came the money — and his goofball uncle.
They lived in Mobile before moving to New Orleans. Visits were not frequent, but much more frequent than those to the others. When I moved within a reasonable drive of them, the visits became more frequent.
One thing about getting those few bucks on each visit is that one comes to expect those few bucks. Ring a bell and feed the dog enough times when the dog hears the bell, the food should come next. It is nature at work. When Uncle Sean shows up, well, where’s the money?
But I was going broke!
I could see it in his eyes whenever I would show up that he was waiting for me to approach him, whisper those words of hiding the money and keeping his mouth shut. While always happy to see me, there was part of him just waiting on those few bucks.
On a visit when I had no cash — none — I grabbed a couple quarters from the car console and slipped them into his hand with the same message. His eyes lit up as if he hit the Powerball. Quarters! Video games! Jackpot.
He had no clue about the value of money and that the pieces of paper I handed him were a lot more valuable than the coins I slipped into his pocket. His “Uncle John” jolly well did.
On the next visit, I snuck three quarters into his hand. He again lit up as if he gazed under the Christmas tree following Santa’s annual visit. He was in George Washington-face heaven!
Every visit since, he gets a few quarters and holds onto those things as if they were gold nuggets. For his working-stiff uncle, the economic jackpot at the expense of his youthful naivety makes me equally as giddy.
“This will be the cheapest Christmas ever,” I told my wife. “Get him a roll of quarters!”
And, yes, that is what we plan to do. Whether we give him the quarters actually rolled or in a Ziplock bag to show the extent of the bounty is still up in the air. If the kid goes loopy over three quarters, imagine what he would do with 40! We could buy him a Lego Starship Enterprise and it wouldn’t have the effect as those 40 quarters will. Ah, youth!
One day he will get old enough to realize that those pieces of paper are actually worth more than those quarters — at least in theory. I doubt he will remember how I saved so much money because of his love of quarters. Even if he does, I doubt it will matter much. I don’t remember Uncle John for those couple bucks as much as I do his ability to be a goofball grownup to my bubbling youth.
My desire 20 years ago to be our family’s Uncle John has come to fruition. That is not in doubt. I have secured that moniker forever — and saved a few bucks along the way thanks to video games and good old George Washington.
As they say in Vegas, “winner, winner chicken dinner.”
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
