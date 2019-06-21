As I sit here in my dark, quiet house while Thursday turns to Friday, I can’t help but think about what I should be doing.
Instead of writing this column, I should be putting the finishing touches on plans for a little girl’s birthday party. Blowing up balloons. Hanging streamers. Stuffing party bags. Trying to find just the right mix of music. Making sure there’s enough food and drinks, especially my birthday girl’s favorites. Setting up some sprinklers to run in since it’s going to be so hot. Stashing away the breakables so I don’t have to yell at a roomful of squealing kids. Going to buy one more gift to make the day as special as possible for my girl. After all, this is a big one, hitting double digits.
She should be waking up in a few hours, running out of her room to find me, to get hugs, shouting, “Daddy, I’m 10 years old! When will my friends be here? When can I open my gifts?”
Sadly, none of that will happen. My daughter Ava Eliot Thornton was stillborn on June 21, 2009.
Party preparation is something that plenty of parents dread, and with good reason. But believe me, it’s not as much of a pain as the feeling a parent gets when there’s no need to plan a party. But it’s also difficult to explain mourning someone you never really knew. It’s not the same as losing a child that you’d developed a relationship with, but it is the burial of hopes, dreams, potential …
Ava never drew a single breath, but oh, what an effect she had on life as we know it. Her death softened my heart, tested my faith and killed my marriage of 17 years … And I thank her for all of those things. You see, tough times reveal truth and true character. She opened my eyes, even though she never opened hers.
Ava’s story could fill a book, which is amazing when one considers that some people live a full life and never do one good thing for another human being. She spent nine months living in her mother’s womb and I can’t begin to tell you the effect she had on me. Not in this small space. It’s been 10 years now, and I’m still waiting for the day I don’t think of her at least 10 times.
For those who don’t know her story, let me fill you in, but with this understanding: I’m not writing this to get sympathy or attention; I’m simply following through on my vow to never forget my little girl and to be as open and honest with our readers as I ask interview subjects to be with me.
It was the second year after we moved to Laurel to start up The ReView of Jones County that we found out Julie was pregnant. To add to the stress of starting a newspaper from scratch, we learned that one of the original owners had embezzled well over $100,000 and had not paid payroll taxes or the employees’ health-insurance premiums despite withholding the money from our paychecks.
Facing a pregnancy without insurance caused some sleepless nights, as you can imagine. How were we going to handle this? I tried to focus on the joy our new baby would bring and how we would be able to take care of it all with a payment plan at the hospital … and then things got worse.
When we went to Dr. Michael Weber for the first sonogram, I remember joking about how the first image of our second little girl seemed to be telling us that everything was going to be OK — she was giving a thumbs-up! The expression on the radiologist’s face said otherwise, though.
We were asked to go to another room and that’s when Dr. Weber gave us the devastating news: It appeared that our daughter had Down syndrome and severe heart problems. A specialist in Jackson confirmed that and gave her a 10 percent chance of survival.
We were devastated, initially by the overwhelming emotional reasons, then for practical reasons. We had no insurance. If she did survive, the neonatal care would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and bankrupt us. We knew the pain of miscarriage. It was devastating. And now this loss could potentially be much later in the pregnancy and destroy us …
All of that led us to follow one of the options the specialist gave us — we scheduled a “therapeutic abortion” at a facility in Little Rock. We drove there the day before the appointment, got a hotel room nearby, barely slept, then got up on that bitter cold January morning, drove to the clinic … and just kept driving. We drove home, barely speaking for six hours. We couldn’t go through with it. We had to have faith.
We decided to educate ourselves about Down syndrome. We started to see Ava as a blessing. I would read to her in the womb, just like I did for Annelise, to get her used to my voice. And in that last month, something unexpected happened — the prognosis looked much better. The sonogram showed that her heart appeared normal. She was going to be OK, it appeared.
Two days before Ava was scheduled to be taken by C-section, we were at the Beau Rivage for the Mississippi Press Association’s annual awards presentation. It was The ReView’s first year of eligibility. We won a bunch of awards, including General Excellence. We were the best paper in the state in our circulation category, validating all we’d been going through against so many odds. It was the greatest day of my professional life … followed a few hours later by my greatest personal loss. I hate like the Dickens to use a cliché, but it really was the best of times and the worst of times.
Just as the clock struck midnight for Father’s Day, Ava was stillborn. It was the cruelest ending imaginable. It still doesn’t make sense and it still makes me angry when I think about how our faith was “rewarded.”
Upon reflection, though, I think of all of the blessings from that time, too — the co-workers, friends and family members who were there for us; Dr. Weber coming to the hospital in the middle of the night and his wife Jennifer keeping our other daughter for us while my parents made the two-hour drive down from Madison; the way the staff at South Central Regional Medical Center handled our situation with skill and tenderness; and the way Jim and Carolyn took the financial burden of the ordeal off of us.
Most people don’t know this (and count your blessings that you don’t), but SCRMC has a woodshop where simple but beautiful little caskets are made for babies. Ava was laid to rest in that hand-crafted coffin, wearing a dress that then-co-worker Jennifer Rogers gave me at an office baby shower a week or so earlier. All of those gifts are still stored away … I just can’t bear to part with them, as illogical as that is.
I talked to the funeral home and SCRMC into letting me transport Ava. After all, daddies are supposed to take their daughters home from the hospital. She rode on the front seat with me on the two-hour trip to Kosciusko, where she was buried in a family plot.
My friends, Presbyterian pastors Marty Fields and Jim Truesdell, conducted a beautiful service and Julie’s uncle Lane Townsend, who is also a Presbyterian pastor and talented musician, sang and played “Beulah Land.” But the lingering image from that day was Annelise, then 3, walking up to that tiny casket — insisting on going alone — and putting a flower on it, then proceeding to talk to her baby sister for a good minute. She wouldn’t tell us what she said.
I still think about Ava every day. I cringe when I hear someone say “that’s retarded” or “you retard.” But I don’t shame them. They don’t mean any harm.
I wonder what she would look like now? How much would she be able to understand? What kind of big sister would Annelise be? Would Ava have made me a better man? Would she know that her daddy was wrapped around her finger? Would she know how much I love her and how much she means to me?
Those are questions that will never be answered … except for the last one, perhaps.
I don’t wallow in pity, but I do wonder. So much is unanswered. And so much was revealed.
Today, as we prepare to head to another MPA awards luncheon, I will celebrate with the people who have been with me through the best and worst of times, personally and professionally. Here’s hoping we will raise a glass to each other this afternoon with a table full of awards. And we’ll remember the one who got her heavenly reward 10 years ago. Happy birthday, Ava. Daddy loves you.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
