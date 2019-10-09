Chuck Knoblauch played 12 seasons in the major leagues, with the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals.
His glove work at second base made him an All-Star. He was one of the finest infielders in the game during the 1990s. He could hit, too, and that combination led the Yankees to snag him in free agency in 1998.
In 1999, he forgot how to throw the ball to first base. He would field a grounder as he had done since his earliest days in the game and flick it to first base. But where it went was anyone’s guess.
Knoblauch threw right, left, straight into the ground and even once hit ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann’s mother with an errant throw — seven rows up in the stands!
Nearly half of his errors he committed in the majors came in a three-year span — 1998-2000.
No one knew what happened. The all-star literally could not throw the ball to first base.
The New York media battered him. Headlines read: “Blauchead” and “Chuck-E-E-E-E-E.” It was brutal.
How could it happen? He had done it over and over and over again, how could he just lose it like that?
Welcome to my world. I am suffering a severe case of the Knoblauchs.
I have forgotten how to write a column.
Since 1999, I have written about a column a week — give or take — for The Vicksburg Post and the Laurel Leader-Call. I won’t say I am an all-star, but I do have several column writing awards to my name.
But recently, sitting at the keyboard, nothing is coming. Zero.
The clock ticks toward deadline and I have nothing. And when I do try to get a few thoughts on paper, it comes across as forced and clunky. My last installment caught me in the crosshairs of Harvey Warren — for a second time.
I couldn’t agree more with his assessment, by the words I published. Oh, I had salient points in my head, but when trying to get those thoughts into word form, it just didn’t work. I launched one seven rows deep into the stands.
That column appeared two weeks ago and, as readers likely saw last week, my smiling face was absent on Page A4. I would rather take a week off than trying to force my opinions, which bordered on incoherence.
When will I snap out of my case of the Knoblauchs? I really don’t know.
When columns are from the heart, the fingers just dance over the keyboard. But when they are out of a sense of deadline obligation, columns come across as just pitiful.
Readers of this newspaper not only deserve but demand better from me. I have let you down.
As Knoblauch said of his troubles throwing the ball from second base to first base, “You’ve got to have some adversity and learn from it. I’m working hard, but I didn’t expect a cure in one day. You learn. You move on. You hold your head up. You go on to the next day.”
And that is what I will do.
If you see another smiling face on Page A4 in the coming weeks, rest assured I am under a doctor’s care for the second case of the Knoblauchs I have suffered through (the first coming in Vicksburg when I first transitioned from sports columnist to news columnist). It is miserable. I cannot stand sitting down at the computer with nothing coming to me. I don’t like throwing the ball deep into the stands.
To parody the New York media, “Murph-E-E-E-E-E!”
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
