It’s time to come clean on “COVID and me,” the new best-selling single from the band We Don’t Trust You.
I waive all HIPPA rights — the most misunderstood regulation regarding hospital patient privacy. I’ve never spoken about the jab, other than to say to you to follow your heart and your brain, and not some brain-dead politician named Joe Biden or the horrific Anthony Fauci. They don’t have your best interests in mind; they have their own best interests in mind. Those interests can be boiled down to these words — money and power.
So, let’s rewind to 2020. Fear gripped America as an unknown virus was killing people at an alarming rate. Even more alarming was how fast a “vaccine” that would not only cure one from COVID, but protect those around you from getting COVID appeared.
It was called Operation Warp Speed. Billions and billions of dollars flooded into Pfizer and Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, all of which, in turn, came out with an “effective” vaccine in just a few months. My first red flag went up.
I had a good friend who worked for a pharmaceutical company — now no longer around — in San Diego. He was one of many on the research and development team who was working on the next greatest weight-loss drug. It was a terribly long, arduous process. It had to pass this, go through this trial, go through another trial, petition the Food and Drug Administration for yet another trial …
Year after year passed as he and his team tried to get this new drug to market. As a horizontally-challenged human, I was all aboard. Losing weight is difficult. A little medicinal help would be welcomed, if, of course, it was effective without too many side effects, for I did not want to become skinny by sitting on a toilet for 17 hours per day.
About a decade into this endeavor, the company had reached a stage for its final trials. As he put it, “This decision by the FDA will either mean I get rich or the company is gone. We put everything we had into this drug.”
The company is no longer viable. The drug never made it to market. All the years of research and trials showed, the FDA ruled, that it was not safe to take.
Yet in 2020, in a matter of months, three companies had researched and come to the conclusion that whatever was in those vaccines was safe for the general public. And most people believed it because, remember, we were still in the infant stages, when fear gripped America.
That fear was exacerbated by politicians warning that anyone who did not get a vaccine would be responsible for massive deaths across America. They closed businesses. They fired federal workers en masse who refused to get the jab of an experimental elixir that was about 10 years shy of being tested enough for its effectiveness to be proven.
Ask questions about it — any questions — and a person was either censored or labeled an enemy of science. The message was clear — this works, it will stop COVID and keep you from getting COVID. Trust us.
The skeptical meter that is my brain, and seeing how for my entire life this government and those in power have lied to my face time and time again, reached a fever level. I didn’t believe them. I never have and I never will. My wife sent me a meme recently with a perplexed looking person shrugging his shoulders. It read, “If I gave my dog three rabies vaccines and it still got rabies, I would start asking questions.”
With COVID, that was not allowed. The social pressure mounted, though. Businesses required proof of vaccinations to enter the front door, although anyone could have handed the person at the door a Bobby Murcer baseball card and would have been let in. The power brokers were flexing their muscles, and anyone who went against those power brokers were shunned — then blamed for killing grandma.
This is where I come clean. I got a jab. I put on my face diaper, which wouldn’t stop a good sneeze let alone a virus, and went to a mass vaccination site. I chose the Johnson and Johnson because it required only one shot with no booster required. I am not averse to shots, but I also did not believe in the efficacy of any of them, so my reasoning was that I will get the jab so that I could visit my favorite brewery without having to go back for booster after booster after booster.
Not long after receiving my jab, the J&J vaccine got taken off the market because it was found to be completely ineffective. For all I know, they shot a dose of saline into my right arm.
That was more than three years ago. I have never gotten a Moderna shot, and the only Pfizer drug I would ever use … well, I am not there quite yet. But I had my card, my proof of capitulating to a power-mad government to prove that I was not a threat to grandma anymore.
By the grace of God, there have been no noticeable side effects. I get sick — once per year — sometime right after Christmas. I will be knocked down for about three or four days, have the coughing fits of a 70-year-old career smoker and enough snot to fill a New Orleans pothole. It happens every year like clockwork. It will likely happen again this year.
I’ve never feared COVID, just the people making me get a jab for it. So when I see the latest Moderna commercial ballyhooing its latest booster, I immediately shut it off. However, if you watch the Moderna commercials on TV, there is a small disclaimer now: May not be suitable for everyone.
Wait, we were told that if we didn’t get the jab, we would be shepherding in … how did our Dementia-Patient-in-Chief put it? … “A winter of death and despair.” And now it might not be suitable for everyone?
A close relative of mine has been vaxxed, double-vaxxed, had every booster that has hit the market. On Thursday, she tested positive for COVID — for the fifth time! And that is not an exaggeration. Each diagnosis comes with some sniffles, a headache and some coughing. Sounds like a normal cold to me.
But the government cannot get traction on a cold or even calling it the flu. COVID is the scary word that will convince people to continue to pump experimental medicine still at least seven years shy of when it should be approved into their arms.
Getting a jab, much like wearing a mask, should be your choice and your choice alone. No one knows your body better than you, no matter how many times the corrupt Fauci says differently. If you feel it is right, get it. If you feel like there is some kind of ulterior motive — say, the ringing of the cash drawer at Pfizer — then resist with everything you have.
They produced a shot that did not stop its intended disease. It does not stop one from giving said disease to another. And its long-term effects are far from proven. It’s a magical bottle of snake oil disguised as a cure that has enriched mammoth pharmaceutical companies, which, of course, return a bunch of that back into the pockets of the politicians who forced those shots onto us in the first place. The vicious circle of corruption keeps spinning.
Back to another meme — which I still call “me-me’s” to hack off my nieces and nephews. I did not create it, but it is mighty poignant as the race for getting more boosters that don’t work into people’s arms heats up. “I tried to follow the science and it was simply not there. Then I followed the money, that’s where I found the science.”
Bingo.
