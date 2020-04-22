If anything good will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the death of the handshake.
We should all raise a glass and virtually elbow friends and neighbors for this most fortuitous turn of events.
The handshake had run its course. It needed to die, and its death was not too unpredicted. Shaking hands has been going out of style for a while now. It will be a death of centuries-old tradition.
According to history.com, “While the handshake had several meanings in the ancient world, its use as an everyday greeting is a more recent phenomenon. Some historians believe it was popularized by the 17th century Quakers, who viewed a simple handclasp as a more egalitarian alternative to bowing or tipping a hat. The greeting later became commonplace, and by the 1800s, etiquette manuals often included guidelines for the proper handshaking technique.”
I ditched the handshake for the fist-bump months ago. To throw some extra excitement in for the nephew, I will fist bump him, then retreat the bumping hand in a wave of stardust.
The fist-bump is quick and carries with it the same meaning as a handshake. Plus, the inter-sex fist-bump is much less awkward then the man-woman handshake, which 99 percent of the time is just pitiful.
Oh, man, reach in for a handshake... hug... I am a hugger... is she a hugger... when did I last go to the bathroom... oh, Lord, here she comes... AWK-WARD!
COVID-19 will make us all much more aware of what the target of a handshake might have been doing directly before reaching out the hand.
With no scientific data, I would still bet a Roosevelt dime that only a small percentage of men who use the bathroom wash their hands following said visit.
Oh, I wonder when the last time this Cracker Jack washed his hands... When’s the last time I washed mine?... Oh, hell, here he comes in for a handshake.
It’s not just bathroom visits. What if he was a nose-picker or liked to dig in his ears? What if he had just gotten over the flu?
Turn down the handshake and one comes off as rude at best. But it sure seems like an easy way to pass on germs and viruses.
One also has no clue what kind of handshake one might receive, either, which could lead to physical and/or mental damage.
Many years ago, a man named Elvin cheered on the local high school football team like no other. He was the most loyal, dedicated — and at times annoying — fan known to high school football. He also insisted on a pregame handshake — a pregame, dead-fish handshake.
The first time it caught me by surprise. After that, I dreaded Friday night home games.
“Oh, here comes Elvin... no... dead-fish... dead fish...”
In a cringeworthy moment from an early episode of Jim Walking, an interviewee spent his entire time on camera with both hands down his drawers — then tried to shake Jim’s hand after it was over! My recent disdain for handshakes may have hit hyper-speed thanks to that one image.
So, what will replace the handshake?
I fear that even fist-bumps will be tainted by COVID-19 because, as minimal as it is, there is still a split second of human-to-human contact.
The elbow-bump has potential, but also risks, should someone swing their elbow a little too forcefully. Height differential also will play a huge role in the functionality of the elbow-bump. LeBron James cannot elbow-bump Sean Murphy. It’s nature.
The virtual handshake will never gain traction because it looks like you are doing the first move in the “Robot” dance.
The virtual fist-bump and elbow-bump could take hold. Like a joke your father told you 100 times and it was funny every single time, a virtual elbow bump will bring with it some type of laughter.
Getting through COVID-19 will not bring with it many positives. Our lives have been “flip-turned upside down.” The economy is in crisis. The oil industry is taking a hit like nothing ever before. It’s still difficult to find a decent piece of bovine in the grocery store. Toilet paper remains a coveted commodity.
Well, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere. Time to give the handshake a proper sendoff.
Cheers! And Adios!
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
