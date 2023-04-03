So, it’s Election Year again. The heavy campaigning started early this year with signs dotting the landscape asking (begging?) for our votes. It seems that the old style of politicking has given way to the modern age. Where once there was the time-honored tradition of knocking on doors and shaking hands, it’s apparently become more a process of campaigning in absentia. Faceless and impersonal advertising is the order of the day today.

Fred Pittman

My good friend Buck Torske and the Free State Citizens Action Union encourage us to “get to know the candidates and what they stand for.” I find it difficult to draw a definitive conclusion based on a sign, whether a yard sign or a giant billboard. Of course, it can be argued that even talking face-to-face with a politician doesn’t guarantee a valid evaluation. But simply relying on printed signs seems to indicate something of a laziness on the part of candidates — with all due respect, of course.

