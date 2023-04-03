So, it’s Election Year again. The heavy campaigning started early this year with signs dotting the landscape asking (begging?) for our votes. It seems that the old style of politicking has given way to the modern age. Where once there was the time-honored tradition of knocking on doors and shaking hands, it’s apparently become more a process of campaigning in absentia. Faceless and impersonal advertising is the order of the day today.
My good friend Buck Torske and the Free State Citizens Action Union encourage us to “get to know the candidates and what they stand for.” I find it difficult to draw a definitive conclusion based on a sign, whether a yard sign or a giant billboard. Of course, it can be argued that even talking face-to-face with a politician doesn’t guarantee a valid evaluation. But simply relying on printed signs seems to indicate something of a laziness on the part of candidates — with all due respect, of course.
I realize it can be difficult to make the rounds to meet every potential voter in today’s hectic world, but I miss the traditional feeling of being made to feel sort of important, even for just a few minutes, when someone running for office takes the time to at least meet and greet in person, even if the smoke he’s blowing irritates my sinuses. But I digress …
It is hard to not notice the typical flurry of activity related to patching and fixing up the roads that always signals the beginning of Campaign Season for county supervisors. I have observed this phenomenon in Jones County for half a century now. It’s almost like we suddenly hit the lottery for roadwork funds and everybody can’t wait to get out and fix all the problems that have plagued our roads (with a few notable exceptions in a few choice areas) for at least the last three years. It’s nothing new, but it still amuses me after all these years. It reminds me of an old and forgotten Waylon Jennings song “This Is Getting Funny But There Ain’t Nobody Laughing.”
And, of course, the tactic works to erase the ill feelings of a lot of people toward the guy who suddenly sees fit to make a few upgrades just prior to the election.
I heard it said once that a former old-time Jones County supervisor made the observation many years ago that (paraphrasing) “there is no campaign tool more valuable to an incumbent supervisor than a dump truck and a load of gravel.” I see that outlook as basically calling the voters a bunch of gullible idiots whose votes can be bought quite cheaply. But again, I digress …
Thinking recently about the time-honored strategy of gearing up prior to the election to do the work that needed doing for years gave me an inspired idea. It would involve a fairly major “change” (something politicians seem to be enamored with) from that to which we are accustomed. However, I feel it is a change whose time really came years ago.
Based on the aforementioned flurry of activity to fix up the roads before the election, I submit for your consideration the following proposal: Change the Board of Supervisors’ terms from four years to one year. This way, we might not have to wait three years to get the roads worked on. Plus, people who make political signs for a living would have a more stable market for their services, especially if political signs were required to be made of environmentally-friendly biodegradable cardboard instead of plastic, which would require frequent replacement.
Maybe the roads would then hold up longer than the outdated plastic political signs that are always left up for so long after the election. It just makes sense from every angle.
Guest columnist Fred Pittman lives in Ellisville
Log In
