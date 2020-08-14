A few weeks ago, I wrote about my adventures trying to stop squirrels from stealing seeds from our bird feeders. The problem hasn’t gotten better. If anything, it’s gotten worse.
When I’m at home, I keep a close eye on the patio, and when the bushy-tailed bandits climb the little trees and reach their grubby little paws for the feeders, I pop them in the butt or belly with a BB. Works like a charm. It can be a dramatic scene as they do a helicopter spin down to the patio, then bound back to the big oaks at the back of my yard. It’s pretty entertaining, to be honest.
But it’s getting tougher to deal with. My furry foes aren’t easy targets any more. Every one of them has been popped a few times, so any time there’s movement near the patio door or kitchen window, they become grey streaks headed for the safety of the big oaks. And when I come back up front after being in the back of the house, they’re right back at the feeders, stealing seeds. It seems they are going to continue their thieving ways no matter how many times I pop them. Either their little rodent brains aren’t good for much or that birdseed is really, really good.
There is no other practical vantage point from which to patrol my feeders. Therefore, I have to consider my options for how to deal with the problem:
a.) I could sit still at the patio door from sunup to sundown and pop every squirrel that tries to sneak past my 38th parallel with a BB;
b.) I could sit still at the patio door and use a shotgun or .22-caliber rifle to eradicate the critters one by one instead of trying to deter them;
c.) I could buy a couple of those super expensive squirrel-proof feeders and/or set up my regular feeders on squirrel-proof poles;
d.) I could shut it all down and stop feeding the dozens of beautiful birds that come to our feeders for sustenance and socializing every day;
The problem with a.) is that I have to make a living. There’s a teenager depending on me to provide food, shelter, electricity and Internet service to do schoolwork. Thousands of readers and dozens of smart advertisers are counting on me to write something interesting, too. There’s no way I can accomplish those things if I focus all of my attention on stopping squirrels. Sure, it would work if my only goal was to stop squirrels, but it’s not a practical solution.
If I were a selfish person, Plan b.) would be my choice. But periodic shotgun blasts in the early morning hours wouldn’t be very considerate of my neighbors. Also, the spray of pellets would almost certainly take out a few of the birds that are always in close proximity to the squirrels … and the birds traumatized by the blast may never return. The .22 isn’t a safe option because I have neighbors behind and to the sides of the feeders. Did you know a .22 bullet can travel up to a mile? Yes, it would take out a squirrel relatively quietly, but I’m not going to risk injuring innocent people, pets and property just to stop a silly squirrel. Both big guns would be overkill for the size and scope of the problem.
If I were a wealthy man, my problem could be solved with c.). But I’m a single parent on a single income. We can’t sacrifice the necessities and few creature comforts we have inside in order to stop a few creatures that are outside from intruding. A few bad seeds shouldn’t spoil things for hundreds of songbirds and for the rescue cats that rest on their multi-level condo and watch “Kitty TV” on the patio every day …
And that takes us to why d.) is not a viable option. It simply doesn’t make sense to shut down something that a whole community of birds uses as a gathering place to eat, play and bathe, and that a couple of cats and a few humans enjoy watching — all to stop a few pests from stealing some seeds.
I believe I’ll try a hybrid approach. When I’m here, I’ll pop the little looters with BBs as many times as possible without interfering with my daily responsibilities of maintaining a household and making a living. Spending a little more money and time refilling the feeders a time or two extra each week is worth it in the long run.
After all, if I stopped earning an income for the sole purpose of stopping squirrels, there wouldn’t be any food for them, the birds or my little family. When put that way, it doesn’t make any sense, does it?
Having a singular focus is rarely the right approach to a problem. In the case of an extraordinary event — such as a California-sized asteroid catapulting toward Earth at warp speed — then our government officials need to be singularly focused on destroying the asteroid (unless, of course, it’s trajectory is directly toward California).
If a man is holding a gun to my head and demanding money, he should be my singular focus for the moment. But if I have an irrational fear of being robbed and decide to make sure that never happens to me, I can relocate to an igloo in Nunavut. Or I can go about my life while taking reasonable precautions to avoid robbers — only going to well-lighted areas, keeping my doors locked, plowing into rioters that try to stop my car, etc. …
School has been the most debated topic of pundits and parents since this plague started five months ago. They all agree that education is important; they just can’t come to a consensus about how to go about it.
Meanwhile, the children have learned plenty by watching all of this. And most of the lessons aren’t good. More on that next week.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
